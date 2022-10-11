  • Bookmark this page

Venison Toad In The Hole

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 11th October 2022 06:32
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Serves: 2-3 people

Ingredients
  • 6 venison sausages
  • oil for frying

 

for the gravy:

 

  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 2 onions, peeled & finely sliced
  • 1 tsp dark brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp plain flour
  • 250ml veg stock

 

for the Yorkshire pudding batter:

 

  • 300ml whole milk
  • 75ml water
  • 3 eggs
  • 225g plain flour
  • 1 tsp sea salt

 

 

Instruction
  1. Make the gravy: heat the oil in a large heavy-based pan. Add the onions and sugar and stir well. Gently cook on a very low heat for 45 mins – 1 hour, until the onions are very soft and caramelised.
  2. Add the vinegar, cook for 1 min. Add the flour and stir for 2 mins. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer to thicken slightly. Turn off the heat and leave until needed; it can be reheated to serve.
  3. Preheat the oven to 190C. Make the batter: put all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. Leave to stand. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick flame and ovenproof non-stick roasting tin (or use a frying pan to brown the sausages then transfer to a roasting tin). Add the sausages and fry to brown on all sides. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 mins.
  4. Add 2 tbsp more oil to the tin and turn the heat to 220C. Bake for another 5 mins. Pour in the batter. Cook for 25 mins, until the batter is golden-brown and puffed up. Don’t open the oven door to look at the batter while it’s cooking or it will sink.
  5. Serve with the onion gravy.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

