Venison Toad In The Hole
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 11th October 2022 06:32
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Serves: 2-3 people
Ingredients
- 6 venison sausages
- oil for frying
for the gravy:
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 onions, peeled & finely sliced
- 1 tsp dark brown sugar
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp plain flour
- 250ml veg stock
for the Yorkshire pudding batter:
- 300ml whole milk
- 75ml water
- 3 eggs
- 225g plain flour
- 1 tsp sea salt
Instruction
- Make the gravy: heat the oil in a large heavy-based pan. Add the onions and sugar and stir well. Gently cook on a very low heat for 45 mins – 1 hour, until the onions are very soft and caramelised.
- Add the vinegar, cook for 1 min. Add the flour and stir for 2 mins. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer to thicken slightly. Turn off the heat and leave until needed; it can be reheated to serve.
- Preheat the oven to 190C. Make the batter: put all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. Leave to stand. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick flame and ovenproof non-stick roasting tin (or use a frying pan to brown the sausages then transfer to a roasting tin). Add the sausages and fry to brown on all sides. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 mins.
- Add 2 tbsp more oil to the tin and turn the heat to 220C. Bake for another 5 mins. Pour in the batter. Cook for 25 mins, until the batter is golden-brown and puffed up. Don’t open the oven door to look at the batter while it’s cooking or it will sink.
- Serve with the onion gravy.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
