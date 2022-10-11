NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Venison Toad In The Hole Author: Riverford Organic Published: 11th October 2022 06:32 Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Serves: 2-3 people

Ingredients 6 venison sausages

oil for frying for the gravy: 1 tbsp oil

2 onions, peeled & finely sliced

1 tsp dark brown sugar

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp plain flour

250ml veg stock for the Yorkshire pudding batter: 300ml whole milk

75ml water

3 eggs

225g plain flour

1 tsp sea salt Instruction Make the gravy: heat the oil in a large heavy-based pan. Add the onions and sugar and stir well. Gently cook on a very low heat for 45 mins – 1 hour, until the onions are very soft and caramelised. Add the vinegar, cook for 1 min. Add the flour and stir for 2 mins. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer to thicken slightly. Turn off the heat and leave until needed; it can be reheated to serve. Preheat the oven to 190C. Make the batter: put all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. Leave to stand. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick flame and ovenproof non-stick roasting tin (or use a frying pan to brown the sausages then transfer to a roasting tin). Add the sausages and fry to brown on all sides. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 mins. Add 2 tbsp more oil to the tin and turn the heat to 220C. Bake for another 5 mins. Pour in the batter. Cook for 25 mins, until the batter is golden-brown and puffed up. Don’t open the oven door to look at the batter while it’s cooking or it will sink. Serve with the onion gravy.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.