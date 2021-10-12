NN12

Recipe of the Week Squash And Autumn Vegetable Quesadillas Author: Riverford Organic Published: 12th October 2021 06:09 Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes

Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 1 small to medium-sized butternut squash, peeled & diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 cob sweetcorn, kernels removed

1 red onion, finely diced

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp paprika

1-2 fresh chillies, deseeded & finely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

sea salt & ground black pepper

4 large flour tortillas

a little oil for brushing

large handful coriander leaves

100g grated green's of glastonbury cheddar

100g grated green's of glastonbury double gloucester Instruction Toss the squash, pepper, corn, onion, spices, chilli and olive oil in a large baking dish. Season. Roast in the oven at 190'C for 30-35 mins, until the squash is tender. Brush each tortilla on one side with a little oil. Put one of the tortillas in a large non-stick frying pan, oil side down. Sprinkle some cheese over one half of the tortilla, then the veg mixture, then a few coriander leaves. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to make a half circle, gently pressing down with your hands to flatten. Gently cook for a min or two, until the tortilla is crisp and golden brown (keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn). Carefully turn over using a large fish slice and cook on the other side. Keep warm in a low oven while you repeat with the others. Cut each one in half to serve.

