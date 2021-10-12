Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Squash And Autumn Vegetable Quesadillas
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 12th October 2021 06:09
Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 small to medium-sized butternut squash, peeled & diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 cob sweetcorn, kernels removed
- 1 red onion, finely diced
- 1/4 tsp ground coriander
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 1-2 fresh chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- sea salt & ground black pepper
- 4 large flour tortillas
- a little oil for brushing
- large handful coriander leaves
- 100g grated green's of glastonbury cheddar
- 100g grated green's of glastonbury double gloucester
Instruction
- Toss the squash, pepper, corn, onion, spices, chilli and olive oil in a large baking dish. Season. Roast in the oven at 190'C for 30-35 mins, until the squash is tender.
- Brush each tortilla on one side with a little oil. Put one of the tortillas in a large non-stick frying pan, oil side down.
- Sprinkle some cheese over one half of the tortilla, then the veg mixture, then a few coriander leaves.
- Fold the other half of the tortilla over to make a half circle, gently pressing down with your hands to flatten. Gently cook for a min or two, until the tortilla is crisp and golden brown (keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn).
- Carefully turn over using a large fish slice and cook on the other side. Keep warm in a low oven while you repeat with the others. Cut each one in half to serve.

