  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Squash And Autumn Vegetable Quesadillas

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 12th October 2021 06:09
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
    • 1 small to medium-sized butternut squash, peeled & diced
    • 1 red pepper, diced
    • 1 cob sweetcorn, kernels removed
    • 1 red onion, finely diced
    • 1/4 tsp ground coriander
    • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
    • 1/4 tsp paprika
    • 1-2 fresh chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • sea salt & ground black pepper
    • 4 large flour tortillas
    • a little oil for brushing
    • large handful coriander leaves
    • 100g grated green's of glastonbury cheddar
    • 100g grated green's of glastonbury double gloucester

     

    Instruction
    1. Toss the squash, pepper, corn, onion, spices, chilli and olive oil in a large baking dish. Season. Roast in the oven at 190'C for 30-35 mins, until the squash is tender.
    2. Brush each tortilla on one side with a little oil. Put one of the tortillas in a large non-stick frying pan, oil side down.
    3. Sprinkle some cheese over one half of the tortilla, then the veg mixture, then a few coriander leaves.
    4. Fold the other half of the tortilla over to make a half circle, gently pressing down with your hands to flatten. Gently cook for a min or two, until the tortilla is crisp and golden brown (keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn).
    5. Carefully turn over using a large fish slice and cook on the other side. Keep warm in a low oven while you repeat with the others. Cut each one in half to serve.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

    Bookmark and Share
    More:
    Local News
    What's On?
    Business Directory
    Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
    Add your own AMAZing articles
    Comment on this article
    Help

    Report this article as inappropriate

    Comments

    You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

    Sign in or join now to post a comment
    Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

    Nearby postcodes

    Loading...
    Back to Top
    © Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

    AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

    NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
    AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

    About Cookies