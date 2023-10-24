Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Pumpkin And Ginger Soup
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 24th October 2023 06:30
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 onion, roughly chopped
- 1kg squash or pumpkin, peeled, deseeded & diced
- 5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled & finely chopped
- 1 dssp honey
- 1ltr veg or chicken stock
- milk to thin the soup
- sea salt & ground black pepper
- sprinkling of paprika or nutmeg
Instruction
- Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the onion and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 mins, without colouring.
- Add the squash, ginger and honey. Stir and add the stock. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 20-25 mins until the squash is tender.
- Blitz in a blender. Reheat, adding just enough milk to thin the soup to the consistency you want. Season and sprinkle over a little paprika or nutmeg to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
