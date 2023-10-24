  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Pumpkin And Ginger Soup

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 24th October 2023 06:30
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 onion, roughly chopped
  • 1kg squash or pumpkin, peeled, deseeded & diced
  • 5cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled & finely chopped
  • 1 dssp honey
  • 1ltr veg or chicken stock
  • milk to thin the soup
  • sea salt & ground black pepper
  • sprinkling of paprika or nutmeg

 

Instruction

    1. Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the onion and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 mins, without colouring.
    2. Add the squash, ginger and honey. Stir and add the stock. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 20-25 mins until the squash is tender.
    3. Blitz in a blender. Reheat, adding just enough milk to thin the soup to the consistency you want. Season and sprinkle over a little paprika or nutmeg to serve.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

