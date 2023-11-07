NN12

Recipe of the Week Chunky Chilli Con Carne Author: Riverford Organic Published: 7th November 2023 06:09 We are all used to using minced beef in chilli con carne, but using diced beef gives it far more texture and beefy flavour. Slow cooking to the point of disintegration is the secret. Loosely based on the recipe in the first Leon Cookbook (highly recommended) this recipe offers a good background blend of spices and the extra dose of cumin really freshens it up. It’s heavy on the beans so if you like your chilli meaty or have many a mouth to feed, use the mince as well and increase the quantity of other ingredients as you see fit. Preparation Time: 20 minutes Cooking Time: 2 hours



Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients ½ heaped tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp each ground cumin, cinnamon & oregano

5 sprigs thyme, tied together with string

5 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

350g diced beef (approx 1.5cm)

3 tbsp olive oil

1 heaped tsp cumin seeds

1 heaped tsp coriander seeds

½ red chilli (or more plus seeds if you like it hot), deseeded & thinly sliced

2 large onions, cut into large dice

2 carrots, cut into small dice

1 tin chopped tomatoes

2 tins kidney beans, drained – or approx 200g of dried, soaked & cooked water

Put the dried chilli flakes, ground cumin, cinnamon, oregano, thyme and half the garlic into a dish and add the diced beef. Turn the meat to coat and leave in the fridge to marinate for a few hours, overnight if possible. Heat the olive oil in a heavy based casserole dish over a medium heat and gently fry the cumin and coriander seeds for a couple of mins. Turn up the heat, add the beef and fry until browned. Turn the heat back down and add the fresh chilli, remaining garlic, onions, carrots and a little salt to season. Keep stirring until the onions are transparent and the carrots soft. It'll happen quicker if you put the lid on after a few mins. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for 10 mins before adding the kidney beans. Cover with water and simmer on a low heat for an hour with the lid on. Then take off the lid and simmer for up to an hour more, until the meat is falling apart and everything is beginning to thicken. Finish by adding a good pinch of ground cumin to freshen it up. Lastly check the seasoning and consistency - if it looks a little dry, add a little more water. Serve with the usual suspects: sour cream (we use good-quality organic yoghurt instead), guacamole, lime marinated red onions, tortillas and wedges of lime. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/