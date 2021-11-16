Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Pork And Cabbage Rolls Recipe
|Published: 16th November 2021 06:42
Preparation Time: 5-10minutes
Cooking Time: 25-30 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 boneless pork cutlets (escalopes) - use fairly thin ones & trim off any excess fat
- 4 slices serrano, parma or other air dried ham
- 4 large savoy cabbage leaves
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp milk
- 100g dry breadcrumbs, seasoned with salt & ground black pepper
- oil for frying
Instruction
- Place the cutlets between a sheet of clingfilm and use a rolling pin to bash the cutlets to ½cm thick. In a large pan of boiling water (don't add salt or the leaves will lose their green colour), cook the cabbage leaves for 4 mins. Drain, plunge into a bowl of cold water to refresh, then drain again.
- Cut out the v-shaped stalk, keeping the whole leaf intact. Cut each leaf in half lengthways. Lay a cutlet on your chopping board or work surface. Place a slice of ham on top, then 2 pieces of cabbage leaf. Roll up tightly and secure with a cocktail stick or two. Repeat with the other cutlets. Place on a baking tray and chill for 10 mins (this helps keep the shape).
- Beat the eggs and mix with the milk in a flattish bowl. Have the breadcrumbs ready in a similar bowl. Remove the cocktail sticks and dip pork rolls in the egg mixture and then in the breadcrumbs to coat.
- Heat 2cm of oil in a wide deep pan to 180'C (use a deep fat fryer if you have one). Fry the rolls for 6-8mins, turning, until the pork is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden. Drain on kitchen paper. Alternatively bake in the oven at 190'C (keep the cocktail sticks in if baking) on a non-stick tray until golden brown and cooked through. Cut in half at an angle to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.