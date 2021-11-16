NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Pork And Cabbage Rolls Recipe Published: 16th November 2021 06:42

Preparation Time: 5-10minutes Cooking Time: 25-30 minutes Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 4 boneless pork cutlets (escalopes) - use fairly thin ones & trim off any excess fat

4 slices serrano, parma or other air dried ham

4 large savoy cabbage leaves

2 eggs

2 tbsp milk

100g dry breadcrumbs, seasoned with salt & ground black pepper

oil for frying

Instruction Place the cutlets between a sheet of clingfilm and use a rolling pin to bash the cutlets to ½cm thick. In a large pan of boiling water (don't add salt or the leaves will lose their green colour), cook the cabbage leaves for 4 mins. Drain, plunge into a bowl of cold water to refresh, then drain again. Cut out the v-shaped stalk, keeping the whole leaf intact. Cut each leaf in half lengthways. Lay a cutlet on your chopping board or work surface. Place a slice of ham on top, then 2 pieces of cabbage leaf. Roll up tightly and secure with a cocktail stick or two. Repeat with the other cutlets. Place on a baking tray and chill for 10 mins (this helps keep the shape). Beat the eggs and mix with the milk in a flattish bowl. Have the breadcrumbs ready in a similar bowl. Remove the cocktail sticks and dip pork rolls in the egg mixture and then in the breadcrumbs to coat. Heat 2cm of oil in a wide deep pan to 180'C (use a deep fat fryer if you have one). Fry the rolls for 6-8mins, turning, until the pork is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden. Drain on kitchen paper. Alternatively bake in the oven at 190'C (keep the cocktail sticks in if baking) on a non-stick tray until golden brown and cooked through. Cut in half at an angle to serve. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.