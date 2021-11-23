Sumac Roasted Squash Salad With Feta, Mint And Yoghurt Dressing
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 23rd November 2021 06:29
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Sumac is a zesty flavoured powder, made from the dried fruits of a Middle-Eastern shrub. Use a little lemon zest instead if you can't get hold of any.
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded & sliced into finger-length pieces
- 1 tsp sumac
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 100g salad leaves
- 50g toasted pistachios
- 6 mint leaves shredded
for the dressing:
- 150ml plain yoghurt
- 100g feta cheese, crumbled
- 1tsp cumin seeds
Instruction
- Toss the squash in a baking dish with the sumac and olive oil and season.
- Roast at 180'C for about 25-30 mins, until just tender.
- Make the dressing:
- Toast the cumin in a dry frying pan for 1 minute and grind to a powder, then mix in the yoghurt and feta.
- Toss the salad leaves in a little olive oil to coat and spread over a serving platter.
- Scatter the squash on top. Drizzle over the yoghurt dressing and sprinkle over the pistachios and mint to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
