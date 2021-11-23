  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I'm an avid reader of the AboutMyArea NN12 newsletter you send me every week. It's better than a newspaper!"
- Heather Smith
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Sumac Roasted Squash Salad With Feta, Mint And Yoghurt Dressing

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 23rd November 2021 06:29
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Sumac is a zesty flavoured powder, made from the dried fruits of a Middle-Eastern shrub. Use a little lemon zest instead if you can't get hold of any.


Ingredients
  • 1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded & sliced into finger-length pieces
  • 1 tsp sumac
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 100g salad leaves
  • 50g toasted pistachios
  • 6 mint leaves shredded


for the dressing:

  • 150ml plain yoghurt
  • 100g feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1tsp cumin seeds

 

 

 

Instruction
    1. Toss the squash in a baking dish with the sumac and olive oil and season.
    2. Roast at 180'C for about 25-30 mins, until just tender.
    3. Make the dressing:
    4. Toast the cumin in a dry frying pan for 1 minute and grind to a powder, then mix in the yoghurt and feta.
    5. Toss the salad leaves in a little olive oil to coat and spread over a serving platter.
    6. Scatter the squash on top. Drizzle over the yoghurt dressing and sprinkle over the pistachios and mint to serve.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

    Bookmark and Share
    More:
    Local News
    What's On?
    Business Directory
    Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
    Add your own AMAZing articles
    Comment on this article
    Help

    Report this article as inappropriate

    Comments

    You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

    Sign in or join now to post a comment
    Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

    Nearby postcodes

    Loading...
    Back to Top
    © Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

    AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

    NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
    AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

    About Cookies