The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Sprout And Chestnut Soup

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 30th December 2021 06:40
 Recipe of the week

Preparation Time: 5-10minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
    • 1 large peeled potato
    • 1kg of chopped sprouts
    • 1 pack of vac-packed chestnuts
    • 1.2 ltr veg stock
    • dollop of cream if required

     

    Instruction
      1. Gently cook 1 large onion in 1 tbsp oil for 10 mins to soften. Add 1 large peeled and diced potato, 1 kg chopped sprouts, 1 pack vac-packed chestnuts and 1.2 ltr veg stock.
      2. Simmer for 20 mins. Season well with salt and pepper and a little freshly grated nutmeg. Blitz until smooth. Blitz until smooth. Reheat, adding a dollop or two of cream or a little more stock if needed to thin the soup.
      3. Serve with croutons and crispy fried sage leaves.

       

       

      Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

