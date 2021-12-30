Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Sprout And Chestnut Soup
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 30th December 2021 06:40
Preparation Time: 5-10minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 large peeled potato
- 1kg of chopped sprouts
- 1 pack of vac-packed chestnuts
- 1.2 ltr veg stock
- dollop of cream if required
Instruction
- Gently cook 1 large onion in 1 tbsp oil for 10 mins to soften. Add 1 large peeled and diced potato, 1 kg chopped sprouts, 1 pack vac-packed chestnuts and 1.2 ltr veg stock.
- Simmer for 20 mins. Season well with salt and pepper and a little freshly grated nutmeg. Blitz until smooth. Blitz until smooth. Reheat, adding a dollop or two of cream or a little more stock if needed to thin the soup.
- Serve with croutons and crispy fried sage leaves.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
