The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Onion Soup With Cheese And Mustard Toast

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 17th January 2023 06:04
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 or 3 large onions (about 700-800g), finely sliced
  • knob of butter (about 50g)
  • 2 tbsp oil for frying
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp light brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp sherry vinegar
  • 100ml white wine, plus a little extra for the croutons
  • 1.2 ltr stock, ideally beef (if vegetarian, use a good veg stock & 1 tsp yeast extract)
  • sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

for the toast:

  • 4 slightly stale slices sourdough or other bread
  • 1 tbsp dijon or course grain mustard
  • 100g grated hard cheese eg. gruyère or cheddar

 Instruction

    1. In a large pan, heat the oil and butter and add the onions, sugar and vinegar. Fry gently on the lowest heat for about 30 mins, stirring only occasionally, until the onions are golden brown and starting to caramelise.
    2. Add the garlic and cook for another couple of mins. Add the wine and stock and season. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 mins.
    3. Dry the bread in the oven for a few mins or grill to toast. Sprinkle each slice with a few drops of wine, then spread over the mustard. Top with the grated cheese and brown under the grill until the cheese has melted.
    4. Place on top of the soup to serve.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

