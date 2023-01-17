NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Onion Soup With Cheese And Mustard Toast Author: Riverford Organic Published: 17th January 2023 06:04 Preparation Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 2 or 3 large onions (about 700-800g), finely sliced

knob of butter (about 50g)

2 tbsp oil for frying

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp light brown sugar

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

100ml white wine, plus a little extra for the croutons

1.2 ltr stock, ideally beef (if vegetarian, use a good veg stock & 1 tsp yeast extract)

sea salt & freshly ground black pepper for the toast: 4 slightly stale slices sourdough or other bread

1 tbsp dijon or course grain mustard

100g grated hard cheese eg. gruyère or cheddar Instruction In a large pan, heat the oil and butter and add the onions, sugar and vinegar. Fry gently on the lowest heat for about 30 mins, stirring only occasionally, until the onions are golden brown and starting to caramelise. Add the garlic and cook for another couple of mins. Add the wine and stock and season. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 mins. Dry the bread in the oven for a few mins or grill to toast. Sprinkle each slice with a few drops of wine, then spread over the mustard. Top with the grated cheese and brown under the grill until the cheese has melted. Place on top of the soup to serve.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.