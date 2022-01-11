  • Bookmark this page

Shiitake And Lemongrass Noodle Broth

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 11th January 2022 06:33
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp groundnut or sunflower oil
  • 2 large or 4 small shallots, peeled & finely sliced
  • 4-5cm piece fresh ginger, peeled & finely chopped or grated
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled & finely chopped
  • 2 lemongrass stalks, outer 1-2 leaves removed & tough upper green stalk discarded, lower yellow stalk finely sliced
  • 2 medium-hot chillies, thinly sliced into rounds & seeds discarded 
  • 800ml veg stock
  • 400ml tin coconut milk
  • 1 red pepper, deseeded & thinly sliced
  • 150g rice noodles
  • 150g shiitake mushrooms, cleaned & finely sliced
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce, more to taste
  • juice of 1 large lime, to taste
  • 4 spring onions, sliced into thin rounds
  • handful fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
  • handful fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped

 Instruction
    1. Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the shallots, ginger and garlic and fry on a low to medium heat for 5 mins. Add the lemongrass and chillies and fry for another minute.
    2. Stir in the stock and coconut milk. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 mins. Add the pepper and simmer for another 5 mins. Add the mushrooms and simmer for 2 mins. Stir in the soy sauce and lime juice to taste.
    3. While the broth is simmering, cook the rice noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and divide between 4 bowls. Pour the broth over the noodles and sprinkle with spring onions and herbs to serve.

    Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

