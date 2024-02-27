Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Indian Spiced Roasted Roots
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 27th February 2024 05:30
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1kg (peeled & diced weight) mixed root veg (eg carrots, parsnips, celeriac, onions), cut in chunky veg or olive oil
- sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 2 heaped tbsp ready-made curry paste
- 2 tsp cumin seeds, lightly toasted in a dry frying pan for 1 min
Instruction
- Put the veg in a roasting tin. Toss in just enough oil to coat and season.
- Roast at 180°C until just tender (approx 45 mins – 1 hour).
- Remove from the oven, toss in the curry paste to evenly coat the veg and roast for 10 mins.
- Sprinkle with cumin seeds to serve.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
