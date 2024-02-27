  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Indian Spiced Roasted Roots

Author: Riverford Published: 27th February 2024 05:30
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1kg (peeled & diced weight) mixed root veg (eg carrots, parsnips,  celeriac, onions), cut in chunky veg or olive oil
  • sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 heaped tbsp ready-made curry paste
  • 2 tsp cumin seeds, lightly toasted in a dry frying pan for 1 min

 

 Instruction
  1. Put the veg in a roasting tin. Toss in just enough oil to coat and season.
  2. Roast at 180°C until just tender (approx 45 mins – 1 hour).
  3. Remove from the oven, toss in the curry paste to evenly coat the veg and roast for 10 mins.
  4. Sprinkle with cumin seeds to serve.

 


Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies