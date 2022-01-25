  • Bookmark this page

North African Spiced Soup WIth Chickpeas And Lemon

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 25th January 2022 06:10
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1kg mixed, peeled root veg, 2-3cm dice
  • ½ tsp each ground coriander, ground cumin, paprika, turmeric, dried mint
  • 1 tsp ras al hanout spice mix
  • 1 stick cinnamon
  • 1.2 litre veg stock
  • sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
  • 400g tin cooked chickpeas
  • juice of 1 lemon, to taste
  • dollop plain yoghurt to serve (optional)
  • freshly chopped fresh mint & coriander (optional)
 Instruction
  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and gently soften for 8 mins without browning.
  2. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins.
  3. Stir in the root veg, spices and stock.
  4. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the veg is tender (20-25 mins). Season.
  5. Blitz half the soup, then return to the pan. Add the chickpeas and gently reheat.
  6. Add lemon juice to taste and check the seasoning.
  7. Serve with the yoghurt, sprinkled with fresh herbs.

 


Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

