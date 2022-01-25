Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
North African Spiced Soup WIth Chickpeas And Lemon
|Author: Riverford Organic
|Published: 25th January 2022 06:10
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1kg mixed, peeled root veg, 2-3cm dice
- ½ tsp each ground coriander, ground cumin, paprika, turmeric, dried mint
- 1 tsp ras al hanout spice mix
- 1 stick cinnamon
- 1.2 litre veg stock
- sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 400g tin cooked chickpeas
- juice of 1 lemon, to taste
- dollop plain yoghurt to serve (optional)
- freshly chopped fresh mint & coriander (optional)
Instruction
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and gently soften for 8 mins without browning.
- Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins.
- Stir in the root veg, spices and stock.
- Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the veg is tender (20-25 mins). Season.
- Blitz half the soup, then return to the pan. Add the chickpeas and gently reheat.
- Add lemon juice to taste and check the seasoning.
- Serve with the yoghurt, sprinkled with fresh herbs.
