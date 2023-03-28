NN12

Recipe of the Week Dark Chocolate Muffins Author: Riverford Published: 28th March 2023 06:03 To make these you will need a 12-hole muffin tin and some large muffin cases (if you only have smaller cupcake cases, use less mixture and watch the cooking time). Ideally use the tulip cases, which are readily available to buy. You can also make your own cases using greaseproof or baking parchment – cut approx 20cm square, fold and press into the muffin tin. If you want to fill them with chocolate ganache for an extra treat, you’ll also need a piping bag and a round nozzle. Preparation Time: 30 minutes Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 muffins



Ingredients for the muffins: 75g dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

165g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

150g dark muscovado sugar

150g light brown soft sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

175ml milk

150g plain flour

15g cocoa powder

1 level tsp bicarbonate of soda

for the chocolate ganache filling (optional): 125ml double cream

125ml dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces Instruction Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with tulip (or any large) muffin cases. Put the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl that fits snugly over a pan of barely simmering water. Leave it to gradually melt, then remove from the heat and leave it to cool slightly. While the chocolate is melting, put the butter and sugars together in a large bowl and beat together until light and fluffy (an electric hand mixer makes this much easier). Add the eggs and beat together to combine. Add the vanilla extract and milk. Stir to combine; don’t worry if the mixture looks a little curdled at this stage. Stir in the cooled melted chocolate. Add the flour, cocoa and bicarbonate of soda and fold together until the mixture is just combined. Spoon even quantities into the muffin cases. Bake for 30 mins, or until risen and just cooked through (your oven may vary, so keep an eye on them). Remove from the oven and leave in the tins to cool slightly, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. If you are filling the muffins with ganache, use a knife to make little slits in the middle of each warm muffin and leave them to cool. Put the cream in a small saucepan and gently heat until steaming hot (but not boiling). Tip in the chocolate, remove from the heat and leave the chocolate to melt for a few mins, without stirring. Gently stir until the mixture is smooth and glossy (do not over-mix or the mixture will turn grainy). Fold your piping bag back over itself a few times, then carefully spoon the ganache into the piping bag, keeping your finger over the tip of the nozzle to stop any leakage. Fold the top of the bag back up and twist to seal the bag. Press the piping nozzle into the slits in the muffins and squeeze from the top of the bag so equal amounts of ganache go into each muffin (it will start to seep out when full).



