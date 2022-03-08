NN12

Recipe of the Week Pan Fried Pollack With Warm Potato, Kale And Dill Author: Riverford Published: 8th March 2022 06:03 Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes Cooking Time: 20 minutes Serves: 4 people



Ingredients 900g potatoes, peeled & cut into 2cm dice

3 tsp coarse grain mustard

2 tsp clear honey

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

200g kale, leaves stripped from stalks & finely chopped

sea salt & ground black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp plain flour

4 pollack fillets, skin on (or other sustainably caught white fish)

oil for frying

lemon wedges, to serve

Instruction Boil the potatoes in a pan of salted boiling water for 8-10 mins, until tender. Meanwhile, make the dressing: whisk the mustard, honey, vinegar and oil in a large bowl. Drain the potatoes and add them to the dressing while still warm. Add the raw kale, season and stir. Sprinkle the flour over the fish skin and season. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based non-stick frying pan. Add the fish, skin side down and leave to cook on a medium heat for approx 3-4 mins for a 2-3cm thick fillet. Turn it over – the skin should be crispy – if not, give it another min on that side. Turn and cook for about a min or so on the other side to just cook it through. Stir the dill into the potato salad, then serve the fish with the potato salad and lemon wedges.



