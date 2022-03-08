Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Pan Fried Pollack With Warm Potato, Kale And Dill
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 8th March 2022 06:03
Preparation Time: 5-10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 900g potatoes, peeled & cut into 2cm dice
- 3 tsp coarse grain mustard
- 2 tsp clear honey
- 1 tbsp cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 200g kale, leaves stripped from stalks & finely chopped
- sea salt & ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
- 1 tbsp plain flour
- 4 pollack fillets, skin on (or other sustainably caught white fish)
- oil for frying
- lemon wedges, to serve
Instruction
- Boil the potatoes in a pan of salted boiling water for 8-10 mins, until tender.
- Meanwhile, make the dressing: whisk the mustard, honey, vinegar and oil in a large bowl. Drain the potatoes and add them to the dressing while still warm. Add the raw kale, season and stir.
- Sprinkle the flour over the fish skin and season. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based non-stick frying pan. Add the fish, skin side down and leave to cook on a medium heat for approx 3-4 mins for a 2-3cm thick fillet. Turn it over – the skin should be crispy – if not, give it another min on that side. Turn and cook for about a min or so on the other side to just cook it through.
- Stir the dill into the potato salad, then serve the fish with the potato salad and lemon wedges.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Comments
