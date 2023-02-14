Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Lamb Barbacao
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 14th February 2023 07:06
Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 4 hours plus
Serves: 4-6 people
Ingredients
- 1.2 kg shoulder of lamb
- 2 tbsp chopped chilli
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp black peppercorns
- ½ tsp oregano
- 6 garlic cloves
- 100ml olive oil
- 300ml red wine
- 300ml stock
- 50g dark chocolate
- 2 tbsp redcurrant jelly
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 750g floury potatoes, cut in 4cm chunks
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
Instruction
- Trim the lamb of all visible fat.
- Make a marinade by simmering the chilli, cumin, peppercorns, oregano and garlic in 300ml of water for 30 mins. Blend with the olive oil and leave to cool.
- Place the lamb in a plastic bag and add the marinade. Put it in a container and leave somewhere cool overnight.
- Preheat the oven to 125°C. Place the lamb, wine and stock in a lidded casserole or heavy based saucepan and cook for 2½ hours, turning the lamb every 30 mins or so. You need maximum gentle steam – try covering the dish with greaseproof paper with a small slit, under the lid.
- After 2½ hours the lamb should look well cooked. Add the chocolate, redcurrant jelly and vinegar and cook for another hour.
- Carefully remove the lamb and keep it warm in the oven. Place the casserole with the juices on the stove over a gentle heat and add the potatoes – add water to cover if neccessary.
- Cook until they are done.
- Add the coriander and check the seasoning.
- Pull the lamb apart and serve the potatoes with the broth they were cooked in and a crisp seasonal coleslaw.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
