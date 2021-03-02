Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Broccoli Bruschetta
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 2nd March 2021 07:41
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 6 tbsp olive oil, plus a little extra
- 4 large garlic cloves, 3 finely chopped and 1 peeled but left whole
- 4 anchovies (leave out if vegetarian)
- a good glug of white wine
- juice of 2 small lemons, more to taste
- 1 head (400-450g) broccoli, chopped into small pieces, including the stalk
- 8 ciabbata or sourdough slices
- slivers of parmesan or pecorino
Instruction
- Heat the oil in a wide based pan. Gently fry the chopped garlic and anchovies until they dissolve.
- Add the wine and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the lemon juice and broccoli, occasionally stirring until the broccoli collapses to a mush (approx 20 mins).
- Season, adding more lemon juice if needed. Rub the whole garlic clove over the bread and drizzle over a little olive oil.
- Griddle or grill until toasted.
- Spread the broccoli on the bread and serve with slivers of parmesan scattered on top.
