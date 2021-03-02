  • Bookmark this page

Broccoli Bruschetta

Author: Riverford Published: 2nd March 2021 07:41
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 6 tbsp olive oil, plus a little extra
  • 4 large garlic cloves, 3 finely chopped and 1 peeled but left whole
  • 4 anchovies (leave out if vegetarian)
  • a good glug of white wine
  • juice of 2 small lemons, more to taste
  • 1 head (400-450g) broccoli, chopped into small pieces, including the stalk
  • 8 ciabbata or sourdough slices
  • slivers of parmesan or pecorino

 

Instruction

  1. Heat the oil in a wide based pan. Gently fry the chopped garlic and anchovies until they dissolve.
  2. Add the wine and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Add the lemon juice and broccoli, occasionally stirring until the broccoli collapses to a mush (approx 20 mins).
  4. Season, adding more lemon juice if needed. Rub the whole garlic clove over the bread and drizzle over a little olive oil.
  5. Griddle or grill until toasted.
  6. Spread the broccoli on the bread and serve with slivers of parmesan scattered on top.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

