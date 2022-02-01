NN12

Recipe of the Week Broccoli, Mustard And Dill Tart Author: Riverford Organic Published: 1st February 2022 07:02 Preparation Time: 65 minutes Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients for the pastry: 250g plain flour, plus more to dust

1 tsp fine sea salt

150g cold unsalted butter, chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

1-2 tbsp milk or water

for the filling: 1 large broccoli, cut into florets

small knob of butter

4 spring onions, finely sliced (or use a small onion)

3 eggs, lightly beaten

250ml crème fraîche

small handful chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard Instruction

In a bowl, rub together the flour, salt and butter with your fingertips until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Make a well and add the egg and milk or water. Use your fingertips to bring it together into a dough. Turn onto a lightly floured work surface. Shape into a ball. Wrap in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for at least 30 mins. Lightly grease a 9-10cm tart tin with butter. Roll out your pastry into a circle 3mm thick; use the base of the tin or a plate as a template to cut it slightly larger than the tin. Use your floured rolling pin to lift it carefully into the tin. Press firmly but gently into the grooves so there are no gaps. Fold the excess pastry over the top of the tin, then roll over the rim to cut it off. Prick the base several times with a fork. Chill for 15 mins to stop it shrinking during cooking. Line with a piece of baking paper or foil large enough to cover the base and sides, add baking beans or dried pulses and bake at 180°C for 15 mins. Remove the paper and beans, then bake for another 10-15 mins. The base should be dry and crisp and the edges golden. Leave to cool. While the pastry cooks, boil the broccoli for 3 mins. Drain, refresh in cold water, then drain again. Melt the butter in a pan and gently cook the onions for 2-3 mins until soft. Remove from the pan and leave to cool slightly. Arrange the broccoli and onions in the pastry case. In a bowl, mix the eggs, crème fraîche, dill and mustard. Season and pour over the broccoli. Bake for 20-30 mins, until just set.

