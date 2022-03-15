NN12

Recipe of the Week Roast Leg of Lamb Recipe Author: Riverford Published: 15th March 2022 07:01 We’ve given you two options here, slow roasting or melt in your mouth well done lamb or a normal roast for a traditional medium-rare roast. For all roast meats, take the joint out of the fridge and bring it up to room temperature before popping in the oven. Try to use a flameproof roasting pan if you have one, it makes gravy-making easier. Preparation Time: varied Cooking Time: varied

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients 1.8kg leg of lamb

small sprigs of rosemary

a few garlic cloves, peeled but left whole

sea salt & freshly ground black pepper to season

Instruction To prepare the lamb for both cooking methods: Cut several slits in the skin of the lamb, just large enough to poke in a clove of garlic and a small piece of rosemary in each. Season the lamb well with salt and pepper. To prepare the lamb for both cooking methods: Cut several slits in the skin of the lamb, just large enough to poke in a clove of garlic and a small piece of rosemary in each. Season the lamb well with salt and pepper. slow roast lamb Preheat the oven to 150C. Place the prepared lamb in a snug fitting roasting pan and cover with foil. Roast for 3 ½ hours, basting every 30 mins. Remove the foil and roast for another 30 mins to brown the skin a little. Slow roasting doesn’t require the meat to be rested at the end as it will be very tender and will shred apart with a fork. It will shrink up as it cooks, so if you’re serving more than 6 or want leftovers, you might want to stick to the traditional roasting method. traditional roast lamb Preheat the oven to 220C. Put the prepared lamb in a roasting tin and put in the oven. Roast for 20 mins, then turn the heat down to 190C and roast for 50 mins for medium-rare lamb, or longer if you like it more well done. Traditional roast lamb should be wrapped in foil and kept in a warm place for 20-30 mins before carving to let the juices settle and tenderise the meat. for the gravy Once the lamb is removed from the pan, skim off most of the fat from the remaining juices. Place the pan on the hob (make sure it’s a flameproof pan, or decant the juices into one) and stir in 2 tbsp plain flour. Stir for a couple of mins to cook the flour. Add a good glass of red wine and 1 tsp redcurrant jelly. Stir for 1 min, then add 300ml stock. Simmer for a few mins. for the mint sauce Put a large handful of chopped fresh mint leaves in a heatproof bowl with 2 tbsp sugar and 2 tbsp boiling water. Leave to cool, then stir in 2 tbsp white wine vinegar. Leave to steep for an hour or so if you can.

