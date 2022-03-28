Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
PSB With Rosemary Roasted Tomato And Anchovy Dressing
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 250g cherry tomatoes, halved crossways
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- leaves from 2 sprigs rosemary, very finely chopped
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- olive oil
- 6 anchovy fillets
- 400g psb
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the tomatoes, cut side up, on a non-stick baking tray. Tuck in the garlic and sprinkle over the rosemary and sugar. Drizzle with plenty of olive oil. Roast on a low shelf for 1 hour, until the tomatoes are sticky and starting to caramelise. Keep an eye out so they don’t burn.
- Gently warm 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add the anchovies and stir until they melt. Add the tomatoes and all the sticky juices from the roasting pan to the anchovies. Lightly mash with a fork. Season to taste.
- Steam or boil the psb for 3 mins, until just tender. Toss with the tomato dressing to serve.
