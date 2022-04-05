  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Sausage And Onion Turnovers

Author: Riverford Published: 5th April 2022 06:30
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 50g pork sausage meat
  • 1 medium onion (200g), finely chopped
  • 10g english mustard
  • 400g puff pastry
  • 1 egg, beaten
 Instruction

  1. Break up the sausage meat and brown it in a pan.
  2. Remove and cook the onions until soft.
  3. Stir in the mustard and sausage meat and allow to cool.
  4. Roll out the pastry and cut into 4x15cm squares.
  5. Divide the meat/onion mix into 4, shape into sausages and place across the middle of each pastry square.
  6. Fold over the sides so they overlap on top.
  7. Turn upside down and bake for 25-30 mins at 180°C.
  8. Egg wash halfway through cooking.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Comments

