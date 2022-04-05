Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Sausage And Onion Turnovers
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 5th April 2022 06:30
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 50g pork sausage meat
- 1 medium onion (200g), finely chopped
- 10g english mustard
- 400g puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
Instruction
- Break up the sausage meat and brown it in a pan.
- Remove and cook the onions until soft.
- Stir in the mustard and sausage meat and allow to cool.
- Roll out the pastry and cut into 4x15cm squares.
- Divide the meat/onion mix into 4, shape into sausages and place across the middle of each pastry square.
- Fold over the sides so they overlap on top.
- Turn upside down and bake for 25-30 mins at 180°C.
- Egg wash halfway through cooking.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
