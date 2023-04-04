Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Rubbed Beef Roast With Roasted Roots
|Author: Riverford Organic Farms
|Published: 4th April 2023 06:53
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes
Serves: 4-6 people
Ingredients
- 1kg beef roast joint
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
- salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 4 potatoes, peeled
- 2 sweet potatoes, peeled
- 4 carrots, peeled
- 1 garlic clove
- 6-8 tbsp mayonnaise (laydilay is good)
- parsley
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Add some of the olive oil to the thyme and season well before rubbing over the joint.
- Cut the potatoes into chunks and toss in the remaining olive oil. Place in a roasting tray with the joint, sprinkle with salt and transfer to the oven.
- Blitz the garlic, mayonnaise and parsley in a mini- processor and set aside.
- Cut the sweet potatoes and carrots into wedges and add them to the roasting pan after 20 mins, turning in the oil before returning to the oven for a further 40 mins.
- Rest the meat for a few mins before carving and serving with the roasted roots and green mayo.
Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.