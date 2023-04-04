  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Rubbed Beef Roast With Roasted Roots

Author: Riverford Organic Farms Published: 4th April 2023 06:53
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients
  • 1kg beef roast joint
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
  • salt & freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 potatoes, peeled
  • 2 sweet potatoes, peeled
  • 4 carrots, peeled
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 6-8 tbsp mayonnaise (laydilay is good)
  • parsley

 

 Instruction

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Add some of the olive oil to the thyme and season well before rubbing over the joint.
  3. Cut the potatoes into chunks and toss in the remaining olive oil. Place in a roasting tray with the joint, sprinkle with salt and transfer to the oven.
  4. Blitz the garlic, mayonnaise and parsley in a mini- processor and set aside.
  5. Cut the sweet potatoes and carrots into wedges and add them to the roasting pan after 20 mins, turning in the oil before returning to the oven for a further 40 mins.
  6. Rest the meat for a few mins before carving and serving with the roasted roots and green mayo.

Courtesy of http://www.riverfordsacrewell.co.uk/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies