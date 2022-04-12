  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Braised Leeks With Sauce Vierge

Author: Riverford Published: 12th April 2022 06:45
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 4 leeks
  • veg stock
  • 100ml good olive oil
  • juice ½ lemon, more to taste
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 8 basil leaves, shredded

 

 Instruction

 

  1. Slice the leeks lengthways, leaving the roots intact.
  2. Rinse in cold water to remove any grit. Top and tail and cut into 7-8cm pieces.
  3. Place cut-side down in a frying pan and add enough stock to come halfway up the sides of the leeks. Bring to the boil and simmer for 6-8 mins, until tender.
  4. Drain off any excess liquid. While the leeks are simmering, cut a small cross in the top of the tomatoes.
  5. Plunge into a heatproof bowl of boiling water for 45 seconds. Remove and plunge into a bowl of cold water.
  6. Remove the skins and cut into wedges.
  7. Discard the seeds and finely chop the flesh.
  8. Gently warm with the olive oil, adding lemon juice and seasoning to taste.
  9. Stir in the basil leaves and drizzle over the leeks to serve.

 

Courtesy of www.riverford.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies