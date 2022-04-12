Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Braised Leeks With Sauce Vierge
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 12th April 2022 06:45
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 leeks
- veg stock
- 100ml good olive oil
- juice ½ lemon, more to taste
- 2 tomatoes
- 8 basil leaves, shredded
Instruction
- Slice the leeks lengthways, leaving the roots intact.
- Rinse in cold water to remove any grit. Top and tail and cut into 7-8cm pieces.
- Place cut-side down in a frying pan and add enough stock to come halfway up the sides of the leeks. Bring to the boil and simmer for 6-8 mins, until tender.
- Drain off any excess liquid. While the leeks are simmering, cut a small cross in the top of the tomatoes.
- Plunge into a heatproof bowl of boiling water for 45 seconds. Remove and plunge into a bowl of cold water.
- Remove the skins and cut into wedges.
- Discard the seeds and finely chop the flesh.
- Gently warm with the olive oil, adding lemon juice and seasoning to taste.
- Stir in the basil leaves and drizzle over the leeks to serve.
Courtesy of www.riverford.co.uk
Comments
