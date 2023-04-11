  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Chocolate Beetroot Brownies

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 11th April 2023 08:06
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 30-35 mins

Serves: 8 people

Ingredients
  • 250g dark chocolate, chopped
  • 200g unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1 tablespoon Tia Maria or other liqueur (optional)
  • 250g beetroot, cooked
  • 3 eggs
  • a drop of vanilla extract
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 50g cocoa powder,
  • 50g rice flour (ground rice)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 100g ground almonds

 

 

 

Instruction
  1. Put the chocolate and butter in a large bowl and place it over a pan of simmering water, making sure the water doesn’t touch the base of the bowl. Leave to melt, then remove from the heat and stir in the Tia Maria, if using.
  2. Purée the cooked beetroot in a food processor. Add the eggs one at a time, followed by the vanilla and sugar, and mix until smooth.
  3. Sift the cocoa powder, rice flour and baking powder into a bowl and stir in the ground almonds. Stir the beetroot mixture into the melted chocolate and then fold in the dry ingredients.
  4. Use baking parchment to line a rectangular tin, roughly 28 x 18cm. Pour in the mixture and place in an oven preheated to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Bake for 30–35 minutes, until just firm to the touch. It’s important not to overcook brownies; a skewer inserted in the centre should come out slightly sticky. Leave to cool in the tin and then cut into squares.
     

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

