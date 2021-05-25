NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Roast Asparagus With Parmesan Author: Riverford Organic Published: 25th May 2021 09:29 This is by far the easiest way to cook asparagus for a dinner party, and the flavour of the stems is intense and undiminished. Exact cooking time depends on the thickness of the asparagus. Smaller stems will take no more than 10 minutes, thicker ones up to 18 or so. Test with a skewer (a couple of inches from the base of the stem) to see if they are tender. Preparation Time: 2 minutes Cooking Time: 10-18 mins



Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 450g asparagus

6-8 tablespoons olive oil

coarse sea salt

freshly grated parmesan to serve (optional) * Instruction Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Cut the woody ends of stems off the asparagus and if you think it necessary, peel the bottom couple of inches. Generously oil a large ovenproof dish or roasting tin (big enough to take the asparagus in a tight single layer). Sprinkle coarse sea salt lightly over the base. Arrange the asparagus on top and drizzle over the remaining olive oil, erring on the generous side. Turn the asparagus with your hands to coat them nicely in oil. Sprinkle with a little more salt. Roast for 10-18 minutes until tender. Scatter with Parmesan if you wish, and serve immediately. Courtesy of Riverford Organics Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.