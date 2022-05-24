NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Mint Marinated And Batered Haloumi With Spicy Broad Bean Dip Author: Riverford Organics Published: 24th May 2022 07:42 Preparation Time: 2 hours 10 mins including marinating time Cooking Time: 8 mins



Serves: 4 people as a starter



Ingredients for the halloumi: 2 tbsp plain flour

300g halloumi, cut into ½cm slices

100ml plain yoghurt

1 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves

for the dip: 500g broad beans, podded to give 300-350g beans

1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted in a dry frying pan for 30 secs, then ground

1 tsp paprika

1 clove garlic, chopped

4 tbsp olive oil

juice of 1 lemon, more to taste

1-2 chillies, finely chopped

for the batter: 50g plain flour

50g cornflour

1 tsp baking powder

150ml sparkling or soda water

sunflower oil for frying Instruction Mix the yoghurt and mint, then toss in the halloumi to coat. Leave to marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours. Make the dip: boil the broad beans for 4 mins. Drain, refresh in cold water, drain again and peel off the skins. Put in a processor with the rest of the dip ingredients except the chilli. Blitz to a purée. Stir in the chilli. Add salt and more lemon to taste. Make the batter: whisk all the ingredients until smooth. Heat a deep fat fryer filled with sunflower oil to 180°C (or you can carefully use a pan of oil: put oil 4cm deep in the pan and use a food thermometer to check the temperature). Put the flour in a dish, dip the halloumi in it, then dip in the batter. Fry for 3-4 mins, turning halfway, until golden. Drain on kitchen paper. Serve with the dip. Courtesy of Riverford Organics Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.