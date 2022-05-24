Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Mint Marinated And Batered Haloumi With Spicy Broad Bean Dip
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 24th May 2022 07:42
Preparation Time: 2 hours 10 mins including marinating time
Cooking Time: 8 mins
Serves: 4 people as a starter
Ingredients
for the halloumi:
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 300g halloumi, cut into ½cm slices
- 100ml plain yoghurt
- 1 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves
for the dip:
- 500g broad beans, podded to give 300-350g beans
- 1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted in a dry frying pan for 30 secs, then ground
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- juice of 1 lemon, more to taste
- 1-2 chillies, finely chopped
for the batter:
- 50g plain flour
- 50g cornflour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 150ml sparkling or soda water
- sunflower oil for frying
Instruction
- Mix the yoghurt and mint, then toss in the halloumi to coat. Leave to marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours.
- Make the dip: boil the broad beans for 4 mins.
- Drain, refresh in cold water, drain again and peel off the skins. Put in a processor with the rest of the dip ingredients except
- the chilli. Blitz to a purée.
- Stir in the chilli. Add salt and more lemon to taste.
- Make the batter: whisk all the ingredients until smooth.
- Heat a deep fat fryer filled with sunflower oil to 180°C (or you can carefully use a pan of oil: put oil 4cm deep in the pan and use a food thermometer to check the temperature).
- Put the flour in a dish, dip the halloumi in it, then dip in the batter. Fry for 3-4 mins, turning halfway, until golden.
- Drain on kitchen paper.
- Serve with the dip.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
