NN12

NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury
River Nene Carrot

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Mint Marinated And Batered Haloumi With Spicy Broad Bean Dip

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 24th May 2022 07:42
 Recipe of the week
Preparation Time: 2 hours 10 mins including marinating time
Cooking Time: 8 mins

Serves: 4 people as a starter

Ingredients

for the halloumi:

  • 2 tbsp plain flour
  • 300g halloumi, cut into ½cm slices
  • 100ml plain yoghurt
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves


for the dip:

  • 500g broad beans, podded to give 300-350g beans
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted in a dry frying pan for 30 secs, then ground
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • juice of 1 lemon, more to taste
  • 1-2 chillies, finely chopped


for the batter:

  • 50g plain flour
  • 50g cornflour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 150ml sparkling or soda water
  • sunflower oil for frying

 

 Instruction
  1. Mix the yoghurt and mint, then toss in the halloumi to coat. Leave to marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours.
  2. Make the dip: boil the broad beans for 4 mins.
  3. Drain, refresh in cold water, drain again and peel off the skins. Put in a processor with the rest of the dip ingredients except
  4. the chilli. Blitz to a purée.
  5. Stir in the chilli. Add salt and more lemon to taste.
  6. Make the batter: whisk all the ingredients until smooth.
  7. Heat a deep fat fryer filled with sunflower oil to 180°C (or you can carefully use a pan of oil: put oil 4cm deep in the pan and use a food thermometer to check the temperature).
  8. Put the flour in a dish, dip the halloumi in it, then dip in the batter. Fry for 3-4 mins, turning halfway, until golden.
  9. Drain on kitchen paper.
  10. Serve with the dip.

 

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

