Wet Garlic Rarebit

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 6th June 2023 06:04
 Recipe of the week

Rarebit is a real treat for lunch, or serve with a big green salad for dinner. We like using quite a dark beer for flavour, but use your favourite, as you’ll be drinking the leftovers!

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Total time: 20 mins
Serves: 2 people

Ingredients
  • 25g butter
  • 10cm piece wet garlic, finely shredded
  • 1 tsp english mustard powder
  • 50ml ale or stout
  • splash of worcestershire sauce
  • 200g medium cheddar cheese, grated
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2-4 slices bread, depending on loaf size
  • extra shredded raw garlic, optional

 

 Instruction
  1. Melt the butter and fry the garlic for 2 mins on a gentle heat.
  2. Whisk in the mustard powder and then the beer and Worcestershire sauce.
  3. Gently heat, adding the cheese and whisking together until smooth (don’t let it boil).
  4. Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs yolks.
  5. Heat a grill and toast the bread on one side. Turn and grill the other side, but don’t fully toast this side.
  6. Spoon the cheese mixture onto the toast.
  7. Grill until bubbling and golden.
  8. Serve with a little shredded raw garlic, if you like.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

