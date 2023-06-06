Wet Garlic Rarebit
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 6th June 2023 06:04
Rarebit is a real treat for lunch, or serve with a big green salad for dinner. We like using quite a dark beer for flavour, but use your favourite, as you’ll be drinking the leftovers!
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Total time: 20 mins
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
- 25g butter
- 10cm piece wet garlic, finely shredded
- 1 tsp english mustard powder
- 50ml ale or stout
- splash of worcestershire sauce
- 200g medium cheddar cheese, grated
- 2 egg yolks
- 2-4 slices bread, depending on loaf size
- extra shredded raw garlic, optional
Instruction
- Melt the butter and fry the garlic for 2 mins on a gentle heat.
- Whisk in the mustard powder and then the beer and Worcestershire sauce.
- Gently heat, adding the cheese and whisking together until smooth (don’t let it boil).
- Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly. Whisk in the eggs yolks.
- Heat a grill and toast the bread on one side. Turn and grill the other side, but don’t fully toast this side.
- Spoon the cheese mixture onto the toast.
- Grill until bubbling and golden.
- Serve with a little shredded raw garlic, if you like.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
