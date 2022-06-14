NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Wet Garlic Pizza Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th June 2022 06:03 A classic margherita pizza with a bit of a kick from the wet garlic. Use as much or as little of the garlic as you like. Preparation Time: 6 hours including rising time

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Total time: 6 hours 10 minutes Serves: 4 people

Ingredients for the pizza dough: 500g pasta flour (00 if you can get it)

1 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp caster sugar

7g instant dried yeast granules

300ml water

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

for the topping: 1x 400g tin chopped tomatoes, blitzed with a hand held blender or in a food processor until smooth

2 large balls buffalo mozzarella (or use some of our small Laverstoke mozzarella balls), shredded

1 stick wet garlic, finely shredded

good olive oil for drizzling Instruction Put the flour in a large bowl. Put the yeast and sugar on one side and the salt on the other. Make a well in the middle of the flour. Pour in the water and oil. Stir to mix it all together, then use your hands to combine it into a soft dough. . Remove it from the bowl and knead for 10 mins, lightly oiling the work surface if it starts to stick. The dough should now be elastic and smooth. Use a piece of kitchen paper to lightly oil the bowl. Form the dough into a ball, put it into the bowl and cover with cling film. Leave to rise for 4-6 hours; it should double in size. Preheat the oven to 230°C. Place a baking tray (or pizza stone if you have one) in the oven. Knead the dough for 2 mins, then divide in half. Allow to rest for 5 mins. Stretch or roll out each piece to form a large thin round, (approx 30cm across), it doesn’t have to be too exact. Place one pizza onto an upturned well-floured baking tray. Slide the pizza off the baking tray directly onto the heated baking tray or stone. Quickly spread over just enough of the blended tomato to thinly cover, then sprinkle over some of the shredded garlic. Dot over the mozzarella. Cook for 10 mins, or until golden-brown and crisp. Repeat with the other pizza. Drizzle over a little olive oil and freshly ground black pepper to serve.

