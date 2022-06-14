  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Wet Garlic Pizza

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th June 2022 06:03
 Recipe of the week

A classic margherita pizza with a bit of a kick from the wet garlic. Use as much or as little of the garlic as you like.

Preparation Time: 6 hours including rising time
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Total time: 6 hours 10 minutes
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

for the pizza dough:

  • 500g pasta flour (00 if you can get it)
  • 1 tsp fine sea salt
  • 1 tsp caster sugar
  • 7g instant dried yeast granules
  • 300ml water
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil


for the topping:

  • 1x 400g tin chopped tomatoes, blitzed with a hand held blender or in a food processor until smooth
  • 2 large balls buffalo mozzarella (or use some of our small Laverstoke mozzarella balls), shredded
  • 1 stick wet garlic, finely shredded
  • good olive oil for drizzling

 

 

 Instruction
  1. Put the flour in a large bowl.
  2. Put the yeast and sugar on one side and the salt on the other.
  3. Make a well in the middle of the flour. Pour in the water and oil.
  4. Stir to mix it all together, then use your hands to combine it into a soft dough. .
  5. Remove it from the bowl and knead for 10 mins, lightly oiling the work surface if it starts to stick. The dough should now be elastic and smooth.
  6. Use a piece of kitchen paper to lightly oil the bowl. Form the dough into a ball, put it into the bowl and cover with cling film.
  7. Leave to rise for 4-6 hours; it should double in size.
  8. Preheat the oven to 230°C.
  9. Place a baking tray (or pizza stone if you have one) in the oven. Knead the dough for 2 mins, then divide in half.
  10. Allow to rest for 5 mins.
  11. Stretch or roll out each piece to form a large thin round, (approx 30cm across), it doesn’t have to be too exact.
  12. Place one pizza onto an upturned well-floured baking tray.
  13. Slide the pizza off the baking tray directly onto the heated baking tray or stone.
  14. Quickly spread over just enough of the blended tomato to thinly cover, then sprinkle over some of the shredded garlic.
  15. Dot over the mozzarella.
  16. Cook for 10 mins, or until golden-brown and crisp.
  17. Repeat with the other pizza.
  18. Drizzle over a little olive oil and freshly ground black pepper to serve.

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies