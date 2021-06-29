Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Ginger And Soy Marinade
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 29th June 2021 07:14
Prepartion time: 5 mins
Cooknig time: 0
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp sherry/balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
- 1 tsp light brown sugar
- 1 tsp soy sauce
Instruction
- Mix all ingredients in a shallow dish. Turn the steaks to coat. Leave to marinate for 2-3 hours or overnight if possible.
- Grill/pan-fry or BBQ, brushing with the marinade left in the dish as you cook.
- Pour the rest over to serve.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Comments
