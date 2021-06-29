  • Bookmark this page

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Ginger And Soy Marinade

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 29th June 2021 07:14
 Recipe of the week
Prepartion time: 5 mins
Cooknig time: 0
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp sherry/balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp light brown sugar
  • 1 tsp soy sauce

 
 Instruction
  1. Mix all ingredients in a shallow dish. Turn the steaks to coat. Leave to marinate for 2-3 hours or overnight if possible.
  2. Grill/pan-fry or BBQ, brushing with the marinade left in the dish as you cook.
  3. Pour the rest over to serve.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

