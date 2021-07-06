Stir-Fried Greens With Tahini Dressing
|Author: Riverford
|Published: 6th July 2021 06:51
The list of dressing ingredients looks long but the sauce is easy to make, goes well with salads and cooked vegetables, and keeps for weeks in the fridge.
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 bag of summer greens, washed, trimmed & shredded
- oil for frying
- sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
- for the dressing:
- 3 tbsp tahini (sesame seed paste)
- 1 tbsp sunflower or veg oil
- 3 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp rice or cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp English mustard powder or wasabi paste
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tsp finely grated ginger
Instruction
- Make the dressing by combining the tahini, oil, water, vinegar and soy and mixing until you have a smooth cream.
- Add the remaining ingredients and mix together well.
- Heat the oil in a large pan or wok.
- Fry the greens for a couple of mins until they are just tender.
- Season with salt and pepper and put on a platter or in a large bowl.
- Spoon over some of the dressing to serve.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Comments
