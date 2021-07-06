  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Stir-Fried Greens With Tahini Dressing

Author: Riverford Published: 6th July 2021 06:51
 Recipe of the week

The list of dressing ingredients looks long but the sauce is easy to make, goes well with salads and cooked vegetables, and keeps for weeks in the fridge.

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

  • 1 bag of summer greens, washed, trimmed & shredded
  • oil for frying
  • sea salt & freshly ground black pepper
  • for the dressing:
  • 3 tbsp tahini (sesame seed paste)
  • 1 tbsp sunflower or veg oil
  • 3 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp rice or cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp English mustard powder or wasabi paste
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 tsp finely grated ginger

 

 Instruction
  1. Make the dressing by combining the tahini, oil, water, vinegar and soy and mixing until you have a smooth cream.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and mix together well.
  3. Heat the oil in a large pan or wok.
  4. Fry the greens for a couple of mins until they are just tender.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and put on a platter or in a large bowl.
  6. Spoon over some of the dressing to serve.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

