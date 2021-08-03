BBQ Courgettes With Chilli And Basil
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 3rd August 2021 07:02
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4
Hopefully the weather be good enough for a BBQ, although this dish can be cooked on a griddle if you prefer.
Ingredients
- 6 good-sized courgettes
- good olive oil
- red wine vinegar
- small handful shredded basil leaves (try also using coriander or parsley, or a mixture)
- 2 red chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
- 1 small garlic clove, crushed or finely chopped
- sea salt & freshly ground black pepper to season
Instruction
- Slice the courgettes lengthways to a thickness of ½ cm.
- Brush with a little oil on both sides. Griddle on a BBQ, turning once, until just tender.
- Mix 6 tbsp oil with 2 tbsp red wine vinegar.
- Toss in the basil, chilli, garlic and cooked courgettes while they’re still warm.
- Season with salt and pepper and leave to cool.
- Serve at room temperature.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Comments
