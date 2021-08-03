  • Bookmark this page

Riverford Organic Vegetables

BBQ Courgettes With Chilli And Basil

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 3rd August 2021 07:02
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4

Hopefully the weather be good enough for a BBQ, although this dish can be cooked on a griddle if you prefer.

 

Ingredients
  • 6 good-sized courgettes
  • good olive oil
  • red wine vinegar
  • small handful shredded basil leaves (try also using coriander or parsley, or a mixture)
  • 2 red chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
  • 1 small garlic clove, crushed or finely chopped
  • sea salt & freshly ground black pepper to season

 

 Instruction
  1. Slice the courgettes lengthways to a thickness of ½ cm.
  2. Brush with a little oil on both sides. Griddle on a BBQ, turning once, until just tender.
  3. Mix 6 tbsp oil with 2 tbsp red wine vinegar.
  4. Toss in the basil, chilli, garlic and cooked courgettes while they’re still warm.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and leave to cool.
  6. Serve at room temperature.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

