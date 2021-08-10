  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Courgette Risotto

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 10th August 2021 08:03
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 5 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Serves: 4

Courgette can complement risotto as both have a silky texture.

 

Ingredients
  • 450-750g courgettes
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 75g butter
  • 1.2 litres chicken or vegetable stock
  • few leaves/sprigs fresh rosemary, thyme or marjoram
  • 350g Arborio rice
  • 2 medium-sized tomatoes, skinned, de-seeded and chopped
  • 1 large glass dry white win
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan (optional)
  • extra freshly grated Parmesan to serve (optional) *

 

 Instruction
  1. Cut the courgettes into 1cm cubes discarding skin. In a heavy-based saucepan large enough to take all the ingredients with room to spare, cook the onion in half the butter until tender without browning. Meanwhile bring the stock to the boil in a separate pan. Turn the heat down as low as possible to keep hot, without actually boiling.
  2. Add the sage and courgette to the onion and stir for about a minute, before adding the rice. Continue stirring for another minute. Now add the tomatoes, wine, salt and pepper, and simmer, stirring, until the wine has evaporated. Add a couple of ladlefuls of the hot stock. Simmer, stirring, until the liquid has evaporated. Repeat until the rice is tender but still al dente. Stir in the remaining butter, parsley, Parmesan (if using) and more pepper and salt if needed. Let it sit for a minute or so, then serve with more Parmesan to hand round if you like.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies