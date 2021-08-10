Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Courgette Risotto
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 10th August 2021 08:03
Preparation Time: 5 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Serves: 4
Courgette can complement risotto as both have a silky texture.
Ingredients
- 450-750g courgettes
- 1 onion, chopped
- 75g butter
- 1.2 litres chicken or vegetable stock
- few leaves/sprigs fresh rosemary, thyme or marjoram
- 350g Arborio rice
- 2 medium-sized tomatoes, skinned, de-seeded and chopped
- 1 large glass dry white win
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 1/2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan (optional)
- extra freshly grated Parmesan to serve (optional) *
Instruction
- Cut the courgettes into 1cm cubes discarding skin. In a heavy-based saucepan large enough to take all the ingredients with room to spare, cook the onion in half the butter until tender without browning. Meanwhile bring the stock to the boil in a separate pan. Turn the heat down as low as possible to keep hot, without actually boiling.
- Add the sage and courgette to the onion and stir for about a minute, before adding the rice. Continue stirring for another minute. Now add the tomatoes, wine, salt and pepper, and simmer, stirring, until the wine has evaporated. Add a couple of ladlefuls of the hot stock. Simmer, stirring, until the liquid has evaporated. Repeat until the rice is tender but still al dente. Stir in the remaining butter, parsley, Parmesan (if using) and more pepper and salt if needed. Let it sit for a minute or so, then serve with more Parmesan to hand round if you like.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.