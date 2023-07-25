Braised Sweetcorn With Lime And Chilli
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 25th July 2023 06:07
Prepartion time: 5-10 mins
Cooking time: 5-10 mins
Serves: 4 people
This simple sweetcorn recipe with zesty lime and hot chilli makes a great side dish or even a starter.
Ingredients
- 4 corn cobs, cut into 3-4cm pieces
- about 75g butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2x 5cm lengths lemongrass (optional), bashed with your hand on the flat of a knife to bruise them
- 2 mild red chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
- zest & juice 1 lime
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- sea salt & ground black pepper
Instruction
- Heat the butter and oil in a large pan, then add the sweetcorn, lemongrass and chilli.
- Stir for 2 mins. Add the lime zest and juice, with 4 tbsp water. Cover and cook for 6-8 mins, stirring every now and then, until the corn is cooked.
- Keep an eye on the liquid and top up a little if needed.
- Remove the lemongrass, season to taste and stir in the coriander to serve.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
