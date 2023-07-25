  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Riverford Organic Vegetables

Braised Sweetcorn With Lime And Chilli

Published: 25th July 2023
 Recipe of the week
Prepartion time: 5-10 mins
Cooking time: 5-10 mins
Serves: 4 people

This simple sweetcorn recipe with zesty lime and hot chilli makes a great side dish or even a starter.


Ingredients
  • 4 corn cobs, cut into 3-4cm pieces
  • about 75g butter
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2x 5cm lengths lemongrass (optional), bashed with your hand on the flat of a knife to bruise them
  • 2 mild red chillies, deseeded & finely chopped
  • zest & juice 1 lime
  • 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
  • sea salt & ground black pepper

 
 Instruction
  1. Heat the butter and oil in a large pan, then add the sweetcorn, lemongrass and chilli.
  2. Stir for 2 mins. Add the lime zest and juice, with 4 tbsp water. Cover and cook for 6-8 mins, stirring every now and then, until the corn is cooked.
  3. Keep an eye on the liquid and top up a little if needed.
  4. Remove the lemongrass, season to taste and stir in the coriander to serve.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

