Recipe of the Week Courgette Kuku Author: Riverford Organics Published: 8th August 2023 06:35 Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins

Serves: 4

A Persian version of a set omelette, similar to a frittata. It uses a mixed spice blend called advieh, which can vary, so you can use your imagination with the spicing. Try to use whole spices and grind at home in a pestle and mortar. A traditional kuku is mostly made up of chopped fresh herbs. Our version is ideal for using up courgettes. Serve with a green salad.

Ingredients advieh spice blend:

¼ tsp each turmeric, nutmeg,

ground cumin, ground coriander,

ground ginger

2 tbsp oil for frying

1 red or white onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

500g courgettes, sliced

2 tbsp chopped chives

2 tbsp chopped parsley

6 eggs, lightly beaten

Mix all the spices in a small bowl. Heat the oil in a large heavy-based frying pan and fry the onion for 5 mins to soften. Stir in the fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper. Whisk the eggs with the milk and pour over the top. Cook very slowly for a few mins, until just set on the bottom. Finish under a medium grill or in the oven until just set all the way through (test by tipping it sideways - no runny egg should appear). Courtesy of Riverford Organics