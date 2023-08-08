Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Courgette Kuku
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 8th August 2023 06:35
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Serves: 4A Persian version of a set omelette, similar to a frittata. It uses a mixed spice blend called advieh, which can vary, so you can use your imagination with the spicing. Try to use whole spices and grind at home in a pestle and mortar. A traditional kuku is mostly made up of chopped fresh herbs. Our version is ideal for using up courgettes. Serve with a green salad.
Ingredients
- advieh spice blend:
- ¼ tsp each turmeric, nutmeg,
- ground cumin, ground coriander,
- ground ginger
- 2 tbsp oil for frying
- 1 red or white onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 500g courgettes, sliced
- 2 tbsp chopped chives
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 6 eggs, lightly beaten
- 100ml milk
Instruction
- Mix all the spices in a small bowl.
- Heat the oil in a large heavy-based frying pan and fry the onion for 5 mins to soften.
- Stir in the fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper.
- Whisk the eggs with the milk and pour over the top. Cook very slowly for a few mins, until just set on the bottom.
- Finish under a medium grill or in the oven until just set all the way through (test by tipping it sideways - no runny egg should appear).
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Comments
