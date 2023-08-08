  • Bookmark this page

Courgette Kuku

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 8th August 2023 06:35
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Serves: 4
A Persian version of a set omelette, similar to a frittata. It uses a mixed spice blend called advieh, which can vary, so you can use your imagination with the spicing. Try to use whole spices and grind at home in a pestle and mortar. A traditional kuku is mostly made up of chopped fresh herbs. Our version is ideal for using up courgettes. Serve with a green salad.
 
Ingredients
  • advieh spice blend:
  • ¼ tsp each turmeric, nutmeg,
  • ground cumin, ground coriander,
  • ground ginger
  • 2 tbsp oil for frying
  • 1 red or white onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 500g courgettes, sliced
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 6 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 100ml milk

 

 

 Instruction
  1. Mix all the spices in a small bowl.
  2. Heat the oil in a large heavy-based frying pan and fry the onion for 5 mins to soften.
  3. Stir in the fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Whisk the eggs with the milk and pour over the top. Cook very slowly for a few mins, until just set on the bottom.
  5. Finish under a medium grill or in the oven until just set all the way through (test by tipping it sideways - no runny egg should appear).

 

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

