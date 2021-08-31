NN12

Recipe of the Week Beetroot, Orange And Walnut Salad Author: Riverford Organics Published: 31st August 2021 08:02 The sharp sweetness of the orange and the earthy sweetness of the beetroot work well together in this salad. Preparation Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 1 bunch of beetroot

75g walnuts

pinch of cayenne pepper

2 oranges

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

zest of ½ an orange

2 tbsp orange juice

4 tbsp olive oil

a couple of large handfuls of salad leaves or rocket, washed

Preheat the oven to 220˚C. Trim the beetroot, wash and place on a baking tray with a splash of water, salt and pepper and a little olive oil. Cover with foil and roast until tender (about 45 mins to 1 hour). Meanwhile, toast the walnuts on a baking tray for 5 mins, then sprinkle with salt and a pinch of cayenne. Peel the oranges, trim top and bottom and cut into ½ cm thick rounds. Make the vinaigrette by whisking the vinegar, zest, juice and olive oil together in a bowl, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Once the beetroot are cool, peel and slice into rounds. Toss with about three quarters of the vinaigrette and arrange on a serving dish with the orange slices and rocket. Drizzle over the remaining vinaigrette and sprinkle with walnuts. Courtesy of Riverford Organics