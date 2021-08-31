  • Bookmark this page

Beetroot, Orange And Walnut Salad

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 31st August 2021 08:02
The sharp sweetness of the orange and the earthy sweetness of the beetroot work well together in this salad.

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1 bunch of beetroot
  • 75g walnuts
  • pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 2 oranges
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • zest of ½ an orange
  • 2 tbsp orange juice
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • a couple of large handfuls of salad leaves or rocket, washed

 

 Instruction

 

  1. Preheat the oven to 220˚C.
  2. Trim the beetroot, wash and place on a baking tray with a splash of water, salt and pepper and a little olive oil.
  3. Cover with foil and roast until tender (about 45 mins to 1 hour).
  4. Meanwhile, toast the walnuts on a baking tray for 5 mins, then sprinkle with salt and a pinch of cayenne.
  5. Peel the oranges, trim top and bottom and cut into ½ cm thick rounds.
  6. Make the vinaigrette by whisking the vinegar, zest, juice and olive oil together in a bowl, then season with salt and pepper to taste.
  7. Once the beetroot are cool, peel and slice into rounds.
  8. Toss with about three quarters of the vinaigrette and arrange on a serving dish with the orange slices and rocket.
  9. Drizzle over the remaining vinaigrette and sprinkle with walnuts.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

