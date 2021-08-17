  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Stuffed Peppers With Corn, Chorizo And Greens

Author: Riverford Organic Published: 17th August 2021 08:06
 Recipe of the week

Chorizo, sweetcorn and peppers blend together to make a hearty meal in this recipe.

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 100g wild rice
  • 4 red peppers
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 100g brown basmati rice
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 4 sprigs of thyme
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 4 cobs of sweetcorn, kernels cut off with a sharp knife
  • splash of dry sherry
  • 400ml veg stock
  • 200g Riverford or other cooking chorizo, skinned & chopped
  • 200g chard or spinach (or try kale) leaves, finely shredded

 

 Instruction
  1. Put the wild rice on to boil for approx. 40 mins, adding the basmati after 15 mins.
  2. Preheat the oven to 190˚C.
  3. Cut the tops off the peppers and place in a baking dish cut side up, along with their tops.
  4. Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast for 20 mins.
  5. Meanwhile fry the the onion very gently for 10 mins, until soft and translucent.
  6. Add the garlic, thyme leaves, cumin and sweetcorn. Turn the heat up and fry for another couple of mins, to brown the sweetcorn.
  7. Add the sherry and stir to deglaze the pan, then add the stock and season.
  8. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 mins, until the corn is tender.
  9. Top up with a splash of water or more stock if needed.
  10. While the corn is cooking, brown the chorizo in a frying pan, then stir into the drained rice.
  11. Season, stuff the mixture into the peppers and bake for another 10 mins.
  12. Stir the chard leaves into the corn for a few mins to wilt the leaves, and serve immediately alongside the peppers.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies