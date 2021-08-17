NN12

Recipe of the Week Stuffed Peppers With Corn, Chorizo And Greens Author: Riverford Organic Published: 17th August 2021 08:06 Chorizo, sweetcorn and peppers blend together to make a hearty meal in this recipe. Preparation Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 100g wild rice

4 red peppers

2 tbsp olive oil

100g brown basmati rice

1 large onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

4 sprigs of thyme

1 tsp ground cumin

4 cobs of sweetcorn, kernels cut off with a sharp knife

splash of dry sherry

400ml veg stock

200g Riverford or other cooking chorizo, skinned & chopped

200g chard or spinach (or try kale) leaves, finely shredded

Put the wild rice on to boil for approx. 40 mins, adding the basmati after 15 mins. Preheat the oven to 190˚C. Cut the tops off the peppers and place in a baking dish cut side up, along with their tops. Drizzle with a little olive oil and roast for 20 mins. Meanwhile fry the the onion very gently for 10 mins, until soft and translucent. Add the garlic, thyme leaves, cumin and sweetcorn. Turn the heat up and fry for another couple of mins, to brown the sweetcorn. Add the sherry and stir to deglaze the pan, then add the stock and season. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 mins, until the corn is tender. Top up with a splash of water or more stock if needed. While the corn is cooking, brown the chorizo in a frying pan, then stir into the drained rice. Season, stuff the mixture into the peppers and bake for another 10 mins. Stir the chard leaves into the corn for a few mins to wilt the leaves, and serve immediately alongside the peppers. Courtesy of Riverford Organics