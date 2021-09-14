Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Venison Stir Fry
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 14th September 2021 08:05
Quick and easy, sizzle up this stir fry for a flavourful evening meal.
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 400g venison stir fry
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- for the marinade:
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tsp crushed coriander seeds
- 1cm piece ginger, grated
- 2 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 2 tbsp Riverford sweet chilli sauce
- 1 small red onion, finely diced
- 8 spring onions, cut into 1cm lengths
- 1 stick celery, thinly sliced
- 1 carrot, sliced into batons
- 100g green beans, sliced in half
- 3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- 3 tbsp lightly toasted cashews or peanuts
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Instruction
- Mix together the marinade ingredients.
- Add the venison and marinate for 30 mins.
- Drain well, saving the marinade.
- Heat a frying pan or wok to a high heat.
- Stir fry the venison for 2-3 mins.
- Remove from the pan and replace with the spring onions, celery, carrot, green beans and marinade juices.
- Fry until starting to soften.
- Just before serving, return the meat to the pan and toss to combine.
- Serve sprinkled with fresh coriander and nuts, with noodles/rice and the lime.
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
