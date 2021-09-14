  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Venison Stir Fry

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th September 2021 08:05
 Recipe of the week

Quick and easy, sizzle up this stir fry for a flavourful evening meal.

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 400g venison stir fry
  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil
  • for the marinade:
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tsp crushed coriander seeds
  • 1cm piece ginger, grated
  • 2 tbsp dark soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp Riverford sweet chilli sauce
  • 1 small red onion, finely diced
  • 8 spring onions, cut into 1cm lengths
  • 1 stick celery, thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, sliced into batons
  • 100g green beans, sliced in half
  • 3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
  • 3 tbsp lightly toasted cashews or peanuts
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

 

 Instruction
  1. Mix together the marinade ingredients.
  2. Add the venison and marinate for 30 mins.
  3. Drain well, saving the marinade.
  4. Heat a frying pan or wok to a high heat.
  5. Stir fry the venison for 2-3 mins.
  6. Remove from the pan and replace with the spring onions, celery, carrot, green beans and marinade juices.
  7. Fry until starting to soften.
  8. Just before serving, return the meat to the pan and toss to combine.
  9. Serve sprinkled with fresh coriander and nuts, with noodles/rice and the lime.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies