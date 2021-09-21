  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"James, I was drawn in by all the crisp images and teaser captions. Superb. R."
- Ron
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Roasted Romanesco With Almonds And Pistachios

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 21st September 2021 07:08
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 25 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 small or 1 very large romanesco 200g bulghur wheat finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon good olive oil 100g flaked almonds 100g shelled pistachios large bunch fresh parsley,
  • leaves finely chopped
  • large bunch mint, leaves finely chopped pomegranate seeds (optional)

 

 Instruction
  1. Put the bulghur in a heatproof bowl and pour over at least twice the volume of boiling water. Leave to stand.
  2. Cut the romanesco into roughly equal sized florets (not too large, or they will burn before they cook). Toss in just enough oil to coat and season.
  3. Roast at 190°C for 15 mins, turning once, until just starting to crisp at the edges.
  4. Put the almonds and then the pistachios in a dry frying pan (you’ll probably need to do this in batches). Dry fry, stirring now and then, until golden, then chop roughly.
  5. Check the bulghur is cooked, draining off any excess liquid. Toss in a bowl with the romanesco, nuts, herbs and lemon zest.
  6. Season and add lemon juice and olive oil to taste.
  7. Transfer to a serving bowl and scatter with pomegranate seeds, if using.

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

Comments

