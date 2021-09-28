NN12

Recipe of the Week Venison Tagliata - Seared Venison Steak Author: Riverford Organics Published: 28th September 2021 07:02 In Italy, Tagliata is a seared steak, sliced at an angle, often served with an olive oil, garlic, parmesan and herb dressing. Rump or loin, our venison is so tender that the technique works a treat with a slightly Scandinavian marinade and sauce of berries and warming spices. A sprinkling of mustard breadcrumbs on top rounds it off nicely. Preparation Time: 10 mins plus marinating time

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 4x 100g venison steaks (loin medallions or rump)

3 each of cloves, juniper & allspice berries

6 peppercorns

100g raspberries or blackberries

2 tbsp sweet vinegar (raspberry, muscatel or balsamic)

2 tbsp walnut or good olive oil

100ml water

150ml beef or venison stock

100ml soured cream or crème fraîche

Instruction Grind the spices in a mortar and pestle, mash the berries and mix together with the spices, oil, vinegar and water. Place the venison in a shallow bowl and pour over the marinade. Turn the steaks to coat evenly. Marinate for at least 3 hours, turning every hour. Lift out the steaks with a fork, scraping off the marinade. Heat a ridged griddle pan, brush with oil and cook the steaks for 1½ mins, turn, switch off the heat and cook the other side as the pan cools. This will cook to just rare of medium rare. If you prefer it cooked through, cook for longer. Bear in mind that the venison is so tender it would be a travesty to cook to the point that it begins to dry out and toughen. Meanwhile, pour the marinade and beef stock into a pan, bring to the boil, reduce slightly and add the cream. Gently whisk and check the seasoning. You might want to add a splash more vinegar. Slice the meat at 45 degrees into ½ cm slices, plate up, spoon over the sauce and a sprinkling of mustard breadcrumbs (fresh breadcrumbs mixed with melted butter and mustard and browned on a tray in a 200°C oven 10 mins). We had ours with potato rosti and one pot carrots and black cabbage cooked with a little honey and thyme.

