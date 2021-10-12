  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

French Style Galettes With Chard And Gruyere

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 12th October 2021 06:05
 Recipe of the week

They look impressive, but they’re simple to cook. Melting cheese, seasonal chard and a whole egg, housed in a buckwheat pancake.

Preparation Time: 1 hour 10 mins
Cooking Time: 10 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
for the galette batter:
  • 100g buckwheat flour
  • good pinch of salt
  • 1 egg
  • 300ml milk
  • 50g melted butter
  • sunflower oil for frying

for each galette:
  • 1 egg
  • 100g chard per person
  • 30g finely grated gruyère per person

 

 Instruction
  1. Make the batter: put the flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the egg. Add the milk a little at a time and whisk into a smooth batter. Leave to rest for at least an hour.
  2. While the batter is resting, bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the chard leaves and boil for 2 mins. Drain and plunge into cold water to refresh, then drain again.
  3. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out any excess liquid with your hands, then roughly chop the leaves. Stir the melted butter into the batter.
  4. Lightly oil a heavy frying pan and heat to a medium to high heat. Put a good tbsp batter into the pan, rolling it around to cover the surface. Cook until golden (approx 1 min or so) then carefully turn over. Crack an egg into the centre. Sprinkle the chard and cheese over the whole galette.Season with salt and pepper.
  5. When the underside is golden, use a spatula to lift then your fingertips to pinch four corners inwards to make a square.
  6. Serve straight away. Repeat with the rest of the batter.

 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

