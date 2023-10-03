  • Bookmark this page

Wheatberry Salad With Roasted Squash

Wheatberry Salad With Roasted Squash

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 3rd October 2023 06:04
 Recipe of the week

This warm salad works well on its own as a vegetarian main course, or alongside meat. You can add all sorts of odds and ends; try adding roasted chopped nuts or some seeds.

Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 400g wheatberries (wheat grain - or use spelt, farro or barley)
  • 1 large or 2 small butternut squash, peeled & diced
  • olive oil
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves small knob of butter 4 leeks, finely sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 200g mushrooms, sliced
  • 4 shredded sage leaves
  • 100ml veg stock
  • 2 small or 1 large carrot, peeled & grated
  • large handful chopped parsley

 

 Instruction
  1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the wheatberries and cook for 45 mins or so, until tender but still chewy.
  2. Toss the diced squash in enough oil to coat, with half the thyme leaves. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast for 35-40 mins, until tender.
  4. Heat the butter and 2 tbsp oil in a large pan. Fry the leeks for 5 mins. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins. Add the mushrooms, the rest of the thyme and the sage. Season.
  5. Fry until the liquid from the mushrooms evaporates. Add 100ml veg stock. Stir for 2 mins.
  6. Drain the wheatberries and toss into the mix with the squash, grated carrot and parsley.
  7. Check the seasoning and serve
 

 

Courtesy of  Riverford Organics

