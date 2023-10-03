NN12

Recipe of the Week Wheatberry Salad With Roasted Squash Author: Riverford Organics Published: 3rd October 2023 06:04 This warm salad works well on its own as a vegetarian main course, or alongside meat. You can add all sorts of odds and ends; try adding roasted chopped nuts or some seeds. Preparation Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 400g wheatberries (wheat grain - or use spelt, farro or barley)

1 large or 2 small butternut squash, peeled & diced

olive oil

2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves small knob of butter 4 leeks, finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

200g mushrooms, sliced

4 shredded sage leaves

100ml veg stock

2 small or 1 large carrot, peeled & grated

large handful chopped parsley

Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the wheatberries and cook for 45 mins or so, until tender but still chewy. Toss the diced squash in enough oil to coat, with half the thyme leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 35-40 mins, until tender. Heat the butter and 2 tbsp oil in a large pan. Fry the leeks for 5 mins. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins. Add the mushrooms, the rest of the thyme and the sage. Season. Fry until the liquid from the mushrooms evaporates. Add 100ml veg stock. Stir for 2 mins. Drain the wheatberries and toss into the mix with the squash, grated carrot and parsley. Check the seasoning and serve Courtesy of Riverford Organics