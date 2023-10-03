Wheatberry Salad With Roasted Squash
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 3rd October 2023 06:04
This warm salad works well on its own as a vegetarian main course, or alongside meat. You can add all sorts of odds and ends; try adding roasted chopped nuts or some seeds.
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 50 mins
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 400g wheatberries (wheat grain - or use spelt, farro or barley)
- 1 large or 2 small butternut squash, peeled & diced
- olive oil
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves small knob of butter 4 leeks, finely sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 200g mushrooms, sliced
- 4 shredded sage leaves
- 100ml veg stock
- 2 small or 1 large carrot, peeled & grated
- large handful chopped parsley
Instruction
- Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the wheatberries and cook for 45 mins or so, until tender but still chewy.
- Toss the diced squash in enough oil to coat, with half the thyme leaves. Season with salt and pepper.
- Roast for 35-40 mins, until tender.
- Heat the butter and 2 tbsp oil in a large pan. Fry the leeks for 5 mins. Add the garlic and fry for 2 mins. Add the mushrooms, the rest of the thyme and the sage. Season.
- Fry until the liquid from the mushrooms evaporates. Add 100ml veg stock. Stir for 2 mins.
- Drain the wheatberries and toss into the mix with the squash, grated carrot and parsley.
- Check the seasoning and serve
Courtesy of Riverford Organics
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.