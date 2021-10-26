NN12

>

Recipes

>

Recipe of the Week Romanesco Easy Ideas Author: Riverford Organics Published: 26th October 2021 06:06 Preparation Time: varies Cooking Time: varies

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients Romanesco Instruction Store In the fridge for up to a week. Tip Make sure your florets are roughly the same size, so they cook evenly. If you’re roasting them, don’t make them too large, as they’ll burn on the outside before they’re fully cooked. Cook simply Steam or boil florets for a few mins until just tender and toss with olive oil or butter and lemon juice to taste, or stir fry for 4-5 mins in a little oil. Add some toasted flaked almonds if you like. Cut romanesco into florets. Toss in olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast until just tender but still with some bite (15 mins). Toss the roasted florets with stir fried or griddled leeks, a tin of cooked, rinsed and drained white beans and a dressing of oil, dijon mustard and lemon juice, with some chopped herbs, eg. parsley or tarragon. Use romanesco instead of cauliflower in a cheese sauce, or try a gratin: blanch florets for 3 mins. Drain and toss with a tub of crème fraîche, 6 tbsp grated cheddar and 1 tsp mustard. Cover with breadcrumbs and a little more grated cheese. Bake until golden. Eat raw, either finely sliced or cut into small florets and use in salads. Or blanch for a couple of mins and dunk in cold water to stop the colour fading, if you prefer a slightly less crunchy texture. Try mixing with red onion macerated in a little red wine vinegar and sugar. Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/ Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.