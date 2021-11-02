Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Spanakopita With Chard And Leeks
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 2nd November 2021 08:03
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g chard, tough stalks removed
- 2 tbsp oil for frying
- 500g leeks, trimmed, sliced in half lengthways, then shredded
- 100g melted butter
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp dried mint
- 4 eggs
- 200g ricotta (or cottage cheese)
- 200g feta
- handful chopped parsley
- handful chopped dill
- 250g packet filo pastry
- 2 tbsp poppy seeds
Method
- Bring a large pan of water to the boil and blanch the chard leaves for 2 mins.
- Drain, plunge into cold water to stop the cooking and keep the colour, then drain again.
- When cool enough to handle, squeeze out any excess liquid with your hands, then roughly chop the leaves.
- Heat the oil and fry the leeks for 6 mins. Add the garlic and mint and fry for 2 mins.
- Leave to cool, then mix in the chopped chard.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Whisk the eggs in a large bowl.
- Stir in the ricotta, crumble in the feta, then add the veg and herbs and stir gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the filo from the packet and lay it out. Cover with a clean, slightly damp tea towel to stop it drying out. Brush the bottom of the dish with a little butter. Lay out a sheet of filo on your work surface and brush with a little melted butter. Lay inside the bakin dish; you want some overhanging. Repeat with half the filo, buttering each layer as you go.
- Spoon in the filling and even it out. Lay over the rest of pastry, brushing each sheet as before. Tuck in the edges and brush with butter to seal.
- Sprinkle with the poppy seeds. Bake for approx 40 mins, depending on your oven, until golden and crispy
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
