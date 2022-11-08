  • Bookmark this page

Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Squash And Beer Mustard Soup

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 8th November 2022 06:17
 Recipe of the week

 Goes well with a chunk of crusty bread for dunking

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp oil for frying
  • 1 onion, chopped (or use a leek)
  • 750g squash, diced
  • 1 litre veg stock
  • 125ml milk
  • 125ml cream
  • 2 tbsp Riverford beer mustard
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley

 

Method
  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and fry for 8 mins on a gentle heat, stirring now and then.
  2. Add the squash and stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20-25 mins, until the squash is tender.
  3. Blitz in a food processor or blender.
  4. Return to the pan. Add the milk and cream and reheat gently.
  5. Stir in the mustard to taste and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Serve with the chopped parsley to garnish.

 

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

