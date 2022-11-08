Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Squash And Beer Mustard Soup
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 8th November 2022 06:17
Goes well with a chunk of crusty bread for dunking
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil for frying
- 1 onion, chopped (or use a leek)
- 750g squash, diced
- 1 litre veg stock
- 125ml milk
- 125ml cream
- 2 tbsp Riverford beer mustard
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
Method
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and fry for 8 mins on a gentle heat, stirring now and then.
- Add the squash and stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20-25 mins, until the squash is tender.
- Blitz in a food processor or blender.
- Return to the pan. Add the milk and cream and reheat gently.
- Stir in the mustard to taste and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with the chopped parsley to garnish.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
