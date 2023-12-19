Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Ginger Poached Pears With Honey Creme Fraiche
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 19th December 2023 06:06
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 200g caster sugar
- 2 tbsp freshly grated ginger
- 1 stick cinnamon
- 4 firm pears
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tub Riverford crème fraîche
- 1 tbsp clear honey
Method
- Put 500ml water in a pan with the sugar and cinnamon. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and bubble for 5 mins.
- Remove from the heat. Peel the pears, core and cut in half lengthways (leave the stalks on if they are intact). Put in a bowl and toss in lemon juice as you go to stop them turning brown.
- Transfer them to the pan with the sugar syrup, making sure the syrup can coat the pears completely. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently for 25-30 mins, until just tender.
- Leave the pears to cool slightly in the syrup. Stir the honey into the crème fraîche and serve with the pears and a spoonful or two of syrup
Comments
