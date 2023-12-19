  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Ginger Poached Pears With Honey Creme Fraiche

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 19th December 2023 06:06
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 200g caster sugar
  • 2 tbsp freshly grated ginger
  • 1 stick cinnamon
  • 4 firm pears
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tub Riverford crème fraîche
  • 1 tbsp clear honey

 

Method
  1. Put 500ml water in a pan with the sugar and cinnamon. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and bubble for 5 mins.
  2. Remove from the heat. Peel the pears, core and cut in half lengthways (leave the stalks on if they are intact). Put in a bowl and toss in lemon juice as you go to stop them turning brown.
  3. Transfer them to the pan with the sugar syrup, making sure the syrup can coat the pears completely. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently for 25-30 mins, until just tender.
  4. Leave the pears to cool slightly in the syrup. Stir the honey into the crème fraîche and serve with the pears and a spoonful or two of syrup

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

