Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Winter Vegetable Stock

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 14th December 2021 07:07
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1:40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 2 tbsp oil for frying
  • 2 large onions, roughly chopped
  • 1 large leek, roughly chopped
  • 2 large carrots, roughly chopped
  • 3 sticks celery, chopped
  • a bouquet garni: 3 bay leaves, a bunch of parsley stalks & a few thyme stalks, tied together tightly with string (white string, not Bridget Jones blue!)
  • 10 whole black peppercorn

 

Method
  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan or stock pot. Add the veg and cook on a very low heat, stirring now and then for 20-30 mins, until the veg has a caramelised colour. Add the bouquet garni, peppercorns and 2 litres cold water.
  2. Bring to a bare simmer and cook, partially covered with a lid, for 1 hour, skimming off any scum from time to time.
  3. Strain. Leave to cool, skim again, then chill or freeze in batches.
  4. You could boil it down for a stronger flavour.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

