Winter Vegetable Stock
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 14th December 2021 07:07
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1:40 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil for frying
- 2 large onions, roughly chopped
- 1 large leek, roughly chopped
- 2 large carrots, roughly chopped
- 3 sticks celery, chopped
- a bouquet garni: 3 bay leaves, a bunch of parsley stalks & a few thyme stalks, tied together tightly with string (white string, not Bridget Jones blue!)
- 10 whole black peppercorn
Method
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan or stock pot. Add the veg and cook on a very low heat, stirring now and then for 20-30 mins, until the veg has a caramelised colour. Add the bouquet garni, peppercorns and 2 litres cold water.
- Bring to a bare simmer and cook, partially covered with a lid, for 1 hour, skimming off any scum from time to time.
- Strain. Leave to cool, skim again, then chill or freeze in batches.
- You could boil it down for a stronger flavour.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
