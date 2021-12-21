  • Bookmark this page

Light Chicken Stock

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 21st December 2021 07:04
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1:40 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 1 large chicken carcass,
  • broken into pieces
  • veg & bouquet garni as for the
  • winter veg stock (no oil)

 

Method
  1. Put the chicken in a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a bare simmer. Skim off any scum. Add a little more cold water and skim again.
  2. Add the veg and more cold water to cover. Bring up to a bare simmer. Cook, partially covered, for 3 hours. Keep an eye on the temperature and liquid, topping up with cold water if needed. Skim off any more fat. Strain and leave to cool.
  3. Skim again and reduce further if you like.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

