Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Light Chicken Stock
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 21st December 2021 07:04
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 1:40 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 1 large chicken carcass,
- broken into pieces
- veg & bouquet garni as for the
- winter veg stock (no oil)
Method
- Put the chicken in a large pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a bare simmer. Skim off any scum. Add a little more cold water and skim again.
- Add the veg and more cold water to cover. Bring up to a bare simmer. Cook, partially covered, for 3 hours. Keep an eye on the temperature and liquid, topping up with cold water if needed. Skim off any more fat. Strain and leave to cool.
- Skim again and reduce further if you like.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.