Recipe of the Week Zuppa D-Aosta (Sinner) Author: Riverford Organics Published: 2nd January 2024 07:04 Sinful, yes. This traditional Savoyarde fayre is a peasant dish, using up stale bread and odds and ends of cheese and ham. Fontina cheese is traditional, if you can get it, but gruyère is much easier to find. Or you could use a mix of cheddar and parmesan. Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients 6 large slices stale sourdough bread from a large round loaf, cut in half (or similar), lightly toasted

1 savoy cabbage, tough outer leaves removed, leaves left whole but stalks cut out in a V-shape, leaves shredded

250g grated gruyère

200g smoked streaky bacon, fried until browned

1.4 ltr beef stock

50g butter Method Preheat your oven to 160˚C. In a heavy casserole dish, layer the bread, cabbage, 200g cheese and the bacon in at least 2 layers, seasoning each layer with salt and pepper (go easy on the salt, as the cheese is salty), and finishing with a layer of bread. Pour over the stock. Sprinkle over the rest of the cheese. Dot with the butter. Bake for approx 45-60 mins, depending on your oven, until golden brown (finish under the grill if you need to).

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/