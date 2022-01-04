NN12

Recipes

Recipe of the Week Cauliflower Biryani Author: Riverford Organics Published: 4th January 2022 07:21 To make it a little more sinful, finely slice 1 large onion. Deep fry at 180˚C (use a deep fat fryer for safety), for approx 2-3 mins, until golden, then scatter over the dish. You could use whole yogurt instead of fat-free. Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients oil for frying, eg. rapeseed

2 onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp medium hot curry powder (less if you prefer it milder)

2x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

10 cardamom pods

200g brown basmati rice, rinsed well & drained

1 large cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

200ml fat-free yogurt, plus extra to serve

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

50g piece fresh ginger, peeled & grated

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

50g fresh coriander

4 tbsp flaked almonds, toasted in a dry frying pan until golden

fried onions to garnish

Method Preheat the oven to 190˚C. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a large pan. Fry the onion on a low heat for approx 10 mins, until soft and translucent, without colouring. Add the curry powder, tinned tomatoes, cardamom pods, rice and 600ml water. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 25 mins, or until the rice is tender. While the rice is cooking, toss the cauli with the yogurt, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, turmeric, garam masala and half the coriander leaves in a baking dish. Roast until the cauli is just tender but still with some bite, approx 20-30 mins, depending on how small you’ve cut the florets. Remove from the oven and stir in the cooked rice and half the almonds. Cover with foil and bake for a further 15 mins. Serve sprinkled with the rest of the almonds, coriander leaves, crispy fried onions (if using) and a dollop of extra yogurt.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/