One Pan Roast Beef & Roots With Horseradish Glaze
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 7th February 2023 06:49
A winter wonder warmer if ever there was one. You don't need classic roast potatoes - in fact they end up a bit smashed, but delicious nevertheless
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Serves: 6 people
Ingredients
- 550g or 1kg beef roast
- 200g beef dripping or butter
- 2 tbsp grated fresh horseradish
- 4 large carrots, chopped into thirds
- 4 large parsnips, sliced into thirds lengthways
- 1kg potatoes, peeled & sliced into thirds
- a variety of other winter veg: squash, turnips, beetroot etc., whatever you have in your vegbox
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Meanwhile, boil the potatoes, carrots and parsnips in plenty of salted water for 5 mins.
- Drain and shake in a colander so that the edges fluff up.
- Melt the dripping/butter with the horseradish, plus 1 tsp each of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Score the beef all over with a sharp knife. Layer the potatoes, carrots and parsnips plus all the vegetables in a large oven tray and place the beef on top.
- Ladle most of the horseradish glaze over the top of the vegetables and meat, using the remainder for basting during cooking time.
- Roast in the oven for 15 mins, then reduce the temperature to 160˚C and baste the meat. Roast for about another hour for the 1kg joint, 25 mins for the 550g, basting it every 10-15 mins.
- Remove the joint, turn the veg and cook for a further 15 mins (45 mins if you are cooking the 550g joint). Allow the meat to rest under foil while the veg finish cooking.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
