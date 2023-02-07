  • Bookmark this page

One Pan Roast Beef & Roots With Horseradish Glaze

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 7th February 2023 06:49
 Recipe of the week

 A winter wonder warmer if ever there was one. You don't need classic roast potatoes - in fact they end up a bit smashed, but delicious nevertheless

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serves: 6 people

Ingredients
  • 550g or 1kg beef roast
  • 200g beef dripping or butter
  • 2 tbsp grated fresh horseradish
  • 4 large carrots, chopped into thirds
  • 4 large parsnips, sliced into thirds lengthways
  • 1kg potatoes, peeled & sliced into thirds
  • a variety of other winter veg: squash, turnips, beetroot etc., whatever you have in your vegbox

Method
  1. Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Meanwhile, boil the potatoes, carrots and parsnips in plenty of salted water for 5 mins.
  2. Drain and shake in a colander so that the edges fluff up.
  3. Melt the dripping/butter with the horseradish, plus 1 tsp each of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  4. Score the beef all over with a sharp knife. Layer the potatoes, carrots and parsnips plus all the vegetables in a large oven tray and place the beef on top.
  5. Ladle most of the horseradish glaze over the top of the vegetables and meat, using the remainder for basting during cooking time.
  6. Roast in the oven for 15 mins, then reduce the temperature to 160˚C and baste the meat. Roast for about another hour for the 1kg joint, 25 mins for the 550g, basting it every 10-15 mins.
  7. Remove the joint, turn the veg and cook for a further 15 mins (45 mins if you are cooking the 550g joint). Allow the meat to rest under foil while the veg finish cooking.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

