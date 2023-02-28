Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables
Sprouts, Red Onion & Blue Cheese Gratin
|Author: Riverford Organics
|Published: 28th February 2023 06:57
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
- 500g brussels sprouts, trimmed & outer leaves removed
- 2 red onions, peeled & cut lengthways into 6-8 wedges with the root intact
a few thyme sprigs
- olive oil
- 100g blue cheese eg. cropwell bishop stilton or caws cenarth perl las blue
- 25g dried breadcrumbs (ideally panko for added crunch)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190˚C.
- Toss the onions in a baking dish with the thyme sprigs and just enough oil to coat.Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 mins.
- Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the sprouts and cook for 4 mins. Drain, then toss with the onions.
- Roast for 15-20 mins, until the sprouts are just starting to crisp up a little.
- Crumble over the blue cheese and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs.
- Roast for 10-15 mins, until the breadcrumbs are golden.
Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/
Comments
