Sponsored by: Riverford Organic Vegetables

Sprouts, Red Onion & Blue Cheese Gratin

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 28th February 2023 06:57
 Recipe of the week

 

Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients
  • 500g brussels sprouts, trimmed & outer leaves removed
  • 2 red onions, peeled & cut lengthways into 6-8 wedges with the root intact
    a few thyme sprigs
  • olive oil
  • 100g blue cheese eg. cropwell bishop stilton or caws cenarth perl las blue
  • 25g dried breadcrumbs (ideally panko for added crunch)
Method
  1. Preheat the oven to 190˚C.
  2. Toss the onions in a baking dish with the thyme sprigs and just enough oil to coat.Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 mins.
  3. Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the sprouts and cook for 4 mins. Drain, then toss with the onions.
  4. Roast for 15-20 mins, until the sprouts are just starting to crisp up a little.
  5. Crumble over the blue cheese and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs.
  6. Roast for 10-15 mins, until the breadcrumbs are golden.

 

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

