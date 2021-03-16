  • Bookmark this page

River Nene Carrot

Linguine With Purple Sprouting Broccoli And Chilli

Author: Riverford Organics Published: 16th March 2021 06:15
 Recipe of the week

 Poor man’s parmesan, or pangrattata, is breadcrumbs fried with garlic and chilli. It’s traditionally used to sprinkle over pasta. You could also use it on salads, fish or chicken. Leave out the anchovies if you’re vegetarian.

Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 12 mins

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients
  • 200g linguine (or use spaghetti)
  • 4 tbsp good olive oil plus some for drizzling
  • 2 anchovies (optional)
  • 4 tbsp coarse breadcrumbs
  • 1 large garlic clove
  • finely grated zest from ½ a lemon
  • ½-1 red chilli, deseeded & finely chopped
  • 200g purple sprouting broccoli, cut into even-sized pieces if large
  • small handful chopped fresh parsley

Instruction
  1. Cook the pasta in salted boiling water according to the packet. Meanwhile, gently heat 4 tbsp oil in a pan, add the anchovies if using and mash them in with a wooden spoon.
  2. Add the garlic and breadcrumbs and stir until crispy.
  3. Stir in the lemon zest and chilli.
  4. Steam or boil the broccoli for 4 mins until tender.
  5. Drain the pasta and stir in a good drizzle of olive oil and the parsley.
  6. Toss with the broccoli and breadcrumbs.
  7. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Courtesy of http://www.riverford.co.uk/

